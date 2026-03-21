Avengers: Doomsday Omits Crucial MCU Hero From Official Cast List

One crucial MCU superhero may not end up being a part of the cast of Marvel Studios' Avengers: Doomsday. Doomsday's cast is already massive, boasting over 30 MCU regulars and legacy Marvel stars from the last 30 years of stories from this expansive universe. However, as the movie pushes closer to its release at the end of the year, plenty of questions still linger.

Marvel Studios' Avengers: Doomsday still does not include Xochitl Gomez's America Chavez in its extensive cast. Gomez made her MCU debut in 2022's Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness but has not made an appearance in any Marvel Studios project since then.

Along with her physical strength, America's powers allow her to open portals to alternate universes and travel across the multiverse. She can create star-shaped openings, most often done by punching into the air, to go to any universe she desires to visit. In Doctor Strange 2, she revealed that she had visited 73 universes by the time she and Doctor Strange made it to Earth-838.

The fact that she has not been officially cast in Doomsday yet is one of the biggest surprises this movie has had to offer. As she is the only character in the MCU who can travel through the multiverse of her own accord, she would seemingly be a natural fit for this movie. Using her powers, she could fairly easily transport anybody she wanted from one universe to another, making it easier for the heroes to follow Doctor Doom on his quest to destroy all of reality.

Avengers: Doomsday will be the second MCU movie released in 2026 and the third film in the MCU's Phase 6 slate. Featuring dozens of MCU stars and actors from past Marvel movies, the Avengers, X-Men, and Fantastic Four will be forced to unite to take down Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom. Avengers: Doomsday will debut in theaters on December 18, 2026.

What is Marvel Studios Planning for America Chavez?

Marvel Studios

While Gomez may still be in line for a Doomsday cameo or a bigger role in Secret Wars, many are shocked that she does not seem to have a big role in either movie. Looking at the reasoning, however, writer Stephen McFeeley (penning the scripts for both films) may have felt her inclusion would make things a little too easy for Earth's Mightiest Heroes.

On top of the way fans feel about this move, Gomez herself has expressed a desire to return to her role in future MCU movies and Disney+ shows. She previously shared her own plan for her inclusion in the MCU, which would have put her all over the Multiverse Saga while she continued her training with Wong and the sorcerers at Kamar-Taj.

For the time being, fans are still completely in the dark on where or when Gomez could return, although some rumors are still teasing a possible Young Avengers appearance in Avengers: Doomsday.

Fans will be eager to hear any updates from Marvel or Gomez on the matter, especially considering how powerful her America Chavez is compared to the rest of the MCU's biggest heroes.