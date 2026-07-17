James Gunn’s DCU Reportedly Begins Production On Its 3rd Season 2

DC Studios and HBO have already begun working on the second season of a DCU series, making it the third total series under that banner that has received a second installment. The DCU finally seems to have found its footing in the grand scheme of things, as the franchise has now produced multiple movies and TV shows, with big plans for the future. It seems as though the DCU has found quite a bit of success on the TV front so far, as there have been multiple series renewed for multiple seasons.

According to Home of DCU via X, DC Studios and HBO have completely filled the writers' room for Lanterns Season 2, and that writing on the second installment has officially begun. This means that the group of writers has started working on the script for each of the episodes that will make up Season 2, and is preparing it to be sent to HBO and DC Studios once the script is completed.

Recently, it was reported that prominent comic book writer Christopher Cantwell joined Lanterns Season 2 as an executive producer and writer. Cantwell himself seemingly confirmed this news, meaning he will provide yet another perspective and voice to the future season of the DCU show.

It is worth noting that Season 2 of Lanterns has not received an official greenlight from HBO yet. Season 1 will not be premiering until Sunday, August 16, and it is common practice for production companies and distributors to wait until the official streaming numbers or analytics are revealed before making a concrete decision on whether to allow a title to continue or not.

However, streaming and TV networks often move forward with scripts, even before a show has been renewed for another season. That way, multiple treatments/drafts can be completed and the script can be nearly finalized by the time the next season receives a green light. Then, in turn, production can begin sooner.

HBO

Lanterns is expected to be a unique comic book project in that it will be extremely mature, grounded, and have a much darker tone than what fans have come to expect from similar titles.

Internally, it seems as though DC Studios is hoping for Season 1 to perform well, and has plans to continue the series, meaning there is definitely more to the overall story than just Season 1.

It has been teased that Lanterns will be one of the central connection points to multiple projects within the DCU, so it is seemingly an extremely important title.

Notably, Lanterns will be the third DCU TV show to receive a second season.

Every DCU Series With Multiple Seasons

Lanterns

HBO

As mentioned, Lanterns is the newest series that will last for multiple seasons. Season 1 is expected to be more of a detective story set on Earth, and has been described as having a vibe similar to True Detective.

Notably, an early review was recently shared for Lanterns, with the person who viewed it calling it "so good," indicating that it will be a hit for DC Studios and HBO. If that is the case, the series shouldn't have any problem getting renewed for a second season.

Where Season 1 of Lanterns will be mostly set on Earth and have a grounded story, many fans would like to see Season 2 branch out into space and other planets, staying a bit more accurate to how the Green Lantern Corps. is handled in DC Comics.

Creature Commandos

DC Studios

Creature Commandos was the first TV show to come out within the DCU, and the first entry in the DCU in general. The animated series set the tone for the interconnected franchise and got fans familiar with some of the characters who would show up again in later projects.

Overall, Creature Commandos was a success for DC Studios, and a second season was greenlit rather quickly. Season 2 is currently in production, and is eyeing a 2027 release. No release window has been provided yet, but the show is expected to pick up where Season 1 left off.

Peacemaker

DC Studios

Peacemaker Season 2 was a long time in the making, but when it was finally released, it was received with universal praise from fans and critics alike. The series' second season was made under the DC Studios banner and was a part of the DCU. Most of the first season took place in the DCU, with a couple of crucial scenes changed so that there would be no continuity errors.

Season 2 ended on a massive cliffhanger, but DC Studios CEO James Gunn has revealed that there are no current plans for a third season of the show to be released. That means Peacemaker's story will likely be continued in a future DCU movie or show, and that the cliffhanger will be resolved there in another title.