DC Studios' Lanterns Gets First Review Ahead of HBO Max Debut - And It's A Sign That James Gunn's DC Will Be Getting Back On Track Following Supergirl Bomb

An early review of Lanterns offered a timely counterpart to the post-Supergirl fallout that's settled over the DCU. James Gunn and Peter Safran's DC Studios will look to regain momentum with the looming arrival of Lanterns on HBO Max on August 16, following Supergirl's disappointing box office run and mixed reviews. Supergirl's less-than-stellar performance reinforced a creeping doubt among DCU diehards, prompting them to question if the franchise can sustain quality and audience interest across projects.

In a May 2026 Deadline report on LA Screenings, an international buyer with early access to Lanterns called the show "so good," seemingly framing it as a flagship item for Warner Bros. Discovery's sales push.

"That final line will be music to the ears of David Decker, President of Global Content Sales at WBD, whose studio heads into the screenings with big ticket items such as DC Universe series Lanterns (which one buyer with early access calls 'so good')."

This early review of Lanterns carries renewed weight in light of Supergirl's box office performance and mixed-to-lukewarm critical reception. This shift created a dip in momentum for the young DCU. While Superman reignited optimism for the reboot, Supergirl tested the depth of the shared vision to the fullest. But many felt the results exposed vulnerabilities in expanding to less marquee characters.

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Still, this positive review for Lanterns could be a sign that James Gunn's DCU is poised to get back on track on the small screen before making a splash in theaters again with DC Studios' Clayface on October 23.

In addition, insider John Campea revealed on his podcast that he spoke with someone who has seen the first three episodes of Lanterns and described them as "absolutely banger," indicating a strong showing for the DCU series.

Supergirl's Failure Should Be a Lesson Learned for James Gunn's DCU

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Many hoped Supergirl would continue the strong momentum established by Superman, Peacemaker, and Creature Commandos and serve as proof that the DCU could deliver hits even without James Gunn writing or directing every project. Superman succeeded as Gunn's launchpad, building goodwill and setting the tone for incredible, character-driven storytelling.

Directed by Craig Gillespie, Supergirl was expected to prove that the DCU wasn't a one-man show reliant on Gunn's genius. Instead, the Milly Alcock-led movie's underperformance eroded the public's confidence in the franchise. Online chatter questioned whether the universe can deliver quality theatrical projects without Gunn.

This underperformance also heightened skepticism toward upcoming DCU spinoffs, such as the reported Mr. Terrific series, the Gorilla Grodd and Jimmy Olsen show, and other projects in development.

If a mid-tier hero like Supergirl (with an already established connection to Superman, who also appeared in the actual film) struggled to connect, it poses a larger problem for the direction of James Gunn's fledgling DC Universe. The perception is shifting toward a preference for bigger characters and tentpoles, such as Wonder Woman, Batman, or even the Justice League, over ensemble expansions or deep-cut solo outings.

Lanterns Has a Golden Opportunity To Reset the DCU’s Trajectory

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Lanterns is an HBO series that offers the perfect blend of murder mystery and cosmic power elements tied to Green Lantern lore. With Hal Jordan and John Stewart at the forefront, the series is a smarter, more contained entry point than another mid-budget theatrical follow-up.

Lanterns' success is crucial because it is tied to the DCU's future. If it delivers and passes with flying colors with critics, it counters the James Gunn-dependent narrative of the franchise. A hit from the broader DC Studios team, not solely helmed by Gunn, would demonstrate that the universe's creative infrastructure is strong, with talented filmmakers effectively executing the shared vision.

Lanterns' small-screen triumph could reignite the faith in non-A-list characters from DC lore. Given Green Lantern's mixed live-action history (notably Ryan Reynolds' 2011 movie), expectations are not high among the general public. Still, a well-received Lanterns series could prove that the DCU can elevate bigger cosmic heroes and build lore without the need for theatrical entries.

Positive momentum from Lanterns could also at least soften scrutiny of the upcoming Mr. Terrific series and similar efforts, reframing them as part of a deliberate, slow build rather than risky gambles.

Although Supergirl's stumble at the box office created a massive credibility gap, a strong Lanterns debut could close it by proving that there is still hope in Gunn's DCU. A sliver of consistency could persist beyond Gunn's direct involvement, proving that the universe has room for both character-driven pieces and larger heroic ensembles on the big screen.