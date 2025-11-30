Creature Commandos Season 2 Will Officially Bring Back 2 DCU Characters from Live-Action

Creature Commandos Season 2 is confirmed to bring back two DCU characters, but there could be room for more. While Superman launched James Gunn's DCU on the big screen, Creature Commandos spearheaded the shared universe's arrival on HBO Max by introducing a team of imprisoned monsters (Task Force M) recruited by Amanda Waller and led by Rick Flag Sr. to operate on dangerous and highly classified missions for the U.S. government. Alongside Flag Sr., the original team consists of The Bride, Weasel, Dr. Phosphorus, G.I. Robot, and Nina Mazursky.

However, as the season progressed, Task Force M suffered significant casualties after G.I. Robot was destroyed and Nina Mazursky was killed. Still, Season 1's ending implied that these characters would return, and they are set for a grand comeback due to some significant improvements from its lineup.

So far, there are seven characters confirmed to appear in Creature Commandos Season 2. Speaking with Rotten Tomatoes earlier this year, DC Studios co-CEO and Creature Commandos writer James Gunn confirmed the team's new lineup in Season 2, revealing seven returning characters from the previous season, three of which have already appeared in live-action form in DCU and DCU-adjacent movies.

Gunn revealed that Task Force M's new lineup in Creature Commandos Season 2 includes The Bride, Doctor Phosphorus, Weasel (who made his live-action debut in The Suicide Squad), and a "new and improved G.I. Robot" that features bulkier armor than its predecessor.

Aside from the core characters, the show's sophomore run will also feature new members, including a vampire bat-humanoid named Nosferata, a mummy named Khalis, and King Shark from 2021's live-action The Suicide Squad.

Gunn also reflected on including a mummy in Creature Commandos Season 2:

"We've got a mummy happening. I'm pretty interested in how we do a mummy. I've never been a big mummy guy. I'm a werewolf guy, to be honest with you."

Following Season 1's ending, The Bride is expected to be the de facto leader of this new iteration of the Creature Commandos team.

Speaking with Entertainment Weekly in January 2025, Indira Varma, who lent her voice to The Bride, said that she is thrilled to further explore her character's growth in Season 2 as well as the Task Force M's leader's "unrequited love" with Eric Franksentein (David Harbour):

"I'm sure it won't happen, but I'd be intrigued to see how unrequited love might become requited love. That could be a fun, emotional thing to explore."

Varma also teased that The Bride could finally "get over trauma" in Season 2, making her a more stable yet dangerous character:

"I feel like there's more to come with her, and this is just the introduction. We’ve seen how she behaves, and we've seen the beginnings of a human soul in there. She’s becoming someone who might be able to get over her trauma and start seeing the world in a slightly more positive way."

Another character that is expected to be pushed to the forefront in Season 2 is Weasel (Sean Gunn). Season 1 confirmed that Weasel was framed for the deaths of the 27 children who died in the fire, and the creature was only trying to save them.

While responding to a fan on BlueSky in January 2025, Gunn promised that there would be "Justice for Weasel" in Season 2, confirming that the character will play a major part in the show's sophomore run:

"Well you’ll be happy to know we’re getting into Season 2 now." #JusticeforWeasel

While Peacemaker Season 2 showed Rick Flag Sr.'s heel turn by leading the Salvation program from ARGUS and his apparent animosity against metahumans, it is unknown if the character will continue to play a role in Task Force M's mission in Creature Commandos' sophomore run.

Still, Rick Flag Sr. will likely return because Frank Grillo previously said that he heard updates about the animated series, indicating that he is aware of a potential comeback for his character.

Created by James Gunn, Creature Commandos highlights a star-studded cast, which includes Indira Varma, Sean Gunn, Alan Tudyk, Zoë Chao, David Harbour, and Frank Grillo. Creature Commandos Season 1 premiered on HBO Max on December 5, 2024. There is no official release timeline for Creature Commandos Season 2.

Which Other DCU Characters Could Return in Creature Commandos Season 2?

Task Force M's new lineup has its fair share of new and familiar faces, meaning that it could further elevate the upcoming story of Creature Commandos Season 2. Still, there could be other characters who could make a surprise comeback in the new batch of episodes.

David Harbour's Eric Frankenstein could make a grand return as well, especially after Indira Varma mentioned the character in the interview above. The fact that Frankenstein's story is far from over makes him a worthwhile addition to Season 2, and his dynamic with The Bride (who is the new leader of Task Force M) could further make things complicated whenever a new mission arises.

Although Nina Mazurky died in Creature Commandos' emotional Season 1 finale, Zoë Chao said in an exclusive interview with The Direct that the character can come back in other ways, seemingly implying that a major resurrection could be in the cards for Season 1. Nina could also come back via flashbacks or hallucinations.