James Gunn Announces Perfect Peacemaker Season 2 Sequel

DC Studios boss James Gunn confirmed the timeline placement of Creature Commandos Season 2, and this revelation makes the project a fitting sequel to another DCU project. The first season of DC's HBO Max animated series follows the story of Task Force M, a covert black-ops team composed of supernatural and monstrous beings assembled by Amanda Waller and led by Rick Flag Sr. (Frank Grillo), tasked to protect a princess from Pokolistan against Wonder Woman villain Circe. Season 1 was set in-between the events of Peacemaker Season 1 and Superman, laying the groundwork for Rick Flag Sr.'s journey that ultimately led to his massive shift of loyalty in Peacemaker Season 2.

In a post from Threads, James Gunn revealed that Creature Commandos Season 2 is set after the game-changing events of Peacemaker's sophomore run.

This confirms that the upcoming season of Creature Commandos is the perfect Peacemaker Season 2 sequel because it naturally follows the new status quo created by Rick Flag Sr. and ARGUS after using the Salvation planet as a prison for metahumans.

Meanwhile, in another post, Gunn confirmed that Season 2 is currently in production, which could indicate that it may potentially be released this year if everything goes well:

"When we're done animating the new season, which is in production now."

Interestingly, Gunn already confirmed that Peacemaker Season 2's wild finale ties to the events of Creature Commandos Season 2 in October 2025:

"Oh, it’s in there. That's being written now, and we've got the first couple of episodes. So that's part of it, yeah."

The most common denominator between the two projects is Rick Flag Sr., and it will be interesting to see how he deals with his Task Force of monsters and metahumans after his life-changing experience in both Superman and Peacemaker Season 2.

Creature Commandos basically soft-launched the DCU on the small screen when it premiered on HBO Max on December 5, 2024. The series stars Frank Grillo, Indira Varma, Sean Gunn, and Alan Tudyk.

Why Creature Commandos Season 2 Is the Perfect Peacemaker Sequel

Creature Commandos Season 2 is a natural sequel to Peacemaker Season 2 because it continues Rick Flag Sr.'s journey and his new status as a vengeful ARGUS director ready to throw unruly metahumans to the Salvation planet. It could also hint at potential crossovers from characters from the John Cena-led series, such as the members of Checkmate (an organization created at the end of the second season).

There is a strong chance that his dynamic with the rest of the team will completely change, turning him from a strong ally to a dangerous antagonist for Task Force M due to his hatred toward metahumans. It's possible that Flag could potentially turn on his former team and plan to send them to Salvation because he sees them as threats rather than protectors of humanity.

Another plausible theory is that Flag could force them to imprison metahumans and send them into Salvation as a means of lessening their prison sentences, or even at the cost of their freedom.

If anything, Creature Commandos is perfectly positioned to continue most of the loose threads from Peacemaker Season 2's game-changing ending, unlike other projects like Supergirl and Clayface that have completely different stories to explore.