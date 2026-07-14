James Gunn’s Rumored Wonder Woman Casting Suffers Setback Following New Man of Tomorrow Set Photos

DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn is currently shooting Man of Tomorrow, but it seems Wonder Woman won't be one of the heroes getting in front of cameras. The DCU's Chapter 1 slate was missing only one member of the blue brand's Trinity: the Princess of Themyscira, Wonder Woman. While a Themyscria prequel series, Paradise Lost, was announced for HBO Max, DC Studios seemingly only started work on a new Wonder Woman movie last year. As Supergirl scribe Ana Nogueira types away on the reboot script, many fans have expressed hopes that she will first appear in next year's Man of Tomorrow, and that Gunn has cast Andor and Hit Man star Adria Arjona to replace Gal Gadot.

Atlanta Filming (via Everything DCU) visited the production of Man of Tomorrow in the Georgian capital and captured a blurry glimpse of a woman in a red wig with shoulder pads, whom they believed to be DCU newcomer Adria Arjona. Sadly, Arjona's hairstyle renders it almost certain that she isn't playing the DCU's Wonder Woman, but rather the warrior queen of Almerac, Maxima.

Vibrant red hair has long been a staple for Maxima, while Wonder Woman has never had such hair and has always sported her iconic black or dark brown hair. While it was originally reported that Arjona would play Maxima, many concluded that it was merely a cover for her casting as Wonder Woman on set, but the potential first look at her on set appearance all but debunks those theories.

Unfortunately, most of the rumors regarding Wonder Woman appearing in Man of Tomorrow stemmed from Arjona being a major fan cast for the Justice Leaguer. As it now appears that the Puerto Rican actress is the DCU's Maxima, DC Studios presumably still hasn't cast its Wonder Woman and doesn't intend to anytime soon.

Regardless, Man of Tomorrow will land in theaters on July 9, 2027, led by David Corenswet's Superman and Nicholas Hoult's Lex Luthor. There is increasing reason to believe that Man of Tomorrow is secretly a Justice League movie in disguise, but it sadly seems Wonder Woman isn't ready to enter the fray yet.

When Will DC Studios Finally Stop Failing Wonder Woman?

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Unfortunately, there has only been bad news for Wonder Woman fans recently, and not just because Diana's reboot is in the hands of Supergirl scribe Ana Nogueira, whose DCU debut just became a critical and financial flop. No, the DCU's next priority movie after Man of Tomorrow is reportedly a Deathstroke/Bane team-up, only delaying projections for the Themysciran reboot's release.

Further controversy arose when DC Studios announced a plethora of new animated shows at Annecy Festival, including Absolute Batman, Joker: Laugh Riot, and Krypto, joining existing projects like Mister Miracle and Starfire. Many pointed out the injustice of even Superman's dog, Krypto, getting a solo project, while Wonder Woman has never in DC history received an animated TV show.

Until DC Studios finally gives its Wonder Woman reboot script the green light, which may take years if The Brave and the Bold's slow movement is anything to go by, the Amazonian superhero's live-action comeback still looks far away. Unless Wonder Woman makes her way into another project beyond Man of Tomorrow, the role may not be cast for several years to come.

Then again, James Gunn recently confirmed that HBO's Wonder Woman prequel Paradise Lost is in "extreme development," indicating be edging slowly but surely closer to production. Even though the Game of Thrones-esque drama is set long before Wonder Woman's birth, perhaps DC Studios could cast its Diana Prince for flashforwards or to narrate the history of her ancient home.

With Paramount Skydance expected to take over Warner Bros. this year, provided the acquisition passes key legal hurdles, there's no telling what priorities the DCU's new owners may have. While there is currently no sign of a leadership change at DC Studios, the new ownership is bound to have some ideas for the superhero franchise, such as prioritizing its biggest heroes like Batman and Wonder Woman.

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