Don Cheadle’s Upcoming Marvel Movie Suffers Yet Another Frustrating Setback (Report)

Don Cheadle's solo MCU movie, Armor Wars, reportedly suffers another disappointing setback as fans wait for new updates.

Although Marvel Studios is back to producing new material at a higher volume again, Cheadle's film is one of the franchise's biggest question marks. First announced as a Disney+ series in December 2020, Armor Wars changed to a movie in September 2022, but it still has no concrete start date for production.

Along with Mahershala Ali's Blade, this movie seems to be the project most at risk of never coming to fruition, considering how long it has taken to develop. Unfortunately, updates have been sporadic over the last four years as viewers remain anxious to see if Armor Wars becomes a reality.

The Latest Setback for Don Cheadle's Armor Wars

Marvel Studios

According to a rumor from scooper Daniel Richtman, Marvel Studios' Armor Wars is facing yet another production delay.

While Richtman's sources note that the movie is "on hold" rather than canceled, it is being reworked following "the backlash from Secret Invasion" (see more on the Secret Invasion drama here).

The film is also expected to be changed from a plot perspective, and it might not be released before the end of the Multiverse Saga's with Avengers: Secret Wars:

"I’ve heard that 'Armor Wars' is on hold, not canceled. They’re reworking it after the backlash from 'Secret Invasion,' and at this point, it’s looking like it’ll only happen post-'Secret Wars.' It’s also expected to focus on entirely different things than originally planned."

When Will Armor Wars Be Released?

While Secret Invasion is seen as one of the MCU's worst-received projects, its impact appears to be massive when looking at this news about Armor Wars. The movie never had an official release date, but with every new update, the timeframe for its debut seems to be pushed further away.

Now, Don Cheadle's solo outing is rumored not only to be reworked from a story perspective, but some believe it is at least two or three years away from hitting theaters.

Avengers: Secret Wars is due to blast into theaters in May 2027, marking the last of six confirmed MCU movies comprising Phase 6. This means the earliest Armor Wars could arrive would seemingly be late 2027, but the more likely bet is sometime in 2028, if not later.

The movie's plot was initially thought to involve what would happen if Tony Stark's technology fell into the wrong hands, leading to Cheadle's War Machine handling the fallout.

This all changes with the reveal that a Skrull had replaced Rhodey since late in Captain America: Civil War, meaning the actual character was not seen for the better part of a decade. As he reacclimates to a changing world, he will quickly be thrown back into the fire whether the film's plot stays the same.

All signs point to Armor Wars still remaining on the shelf for an extended period.

Armor Wars still does not have an official release timeline.