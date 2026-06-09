Disney’s Next Big Animated Movie After Toy Story 5 Gets Exciting Trailer Update

Fans have an update for the next big Disney movie coming after Toy Story 5. Disney and Pixar are set to return to theaters with the release of Toy Story 5 on June 19, reuniting Tom Hanks and Tim Allen for the first time since 2019 (although neither of their characters will be the main hero). However, as is usually the case with Disney, more exciting adventures are on the way in the near future.

The first trailer for the new Disney animated movie Hexed has reportedly been rated. According to Hollywood Handle on X, the trailer is ready to be released, with a runtime of 2 minutes and 20 seconds.

This was further evidenced by insiders like Daniel Richtman, who teased that Disney would release multiple trailers this week (June 8). After trailers for The Dog Stars on June 8 and Whalefall on June 9 debuted, the expectation is that the Hexed trailer will drop later this week.

Hitting theaters on November 25, Hexed will be the first movie from Walt Disney Animation Studios' since Zootopia 2, the latter of which ranks among the 10 highest-grossing movies in cinema history. The film will be the final Disney animated movie released this year before Disney and Pixar return in 2027 with Gatto, which features MCU star Mark Ruffalo.

Hexed will be Disney's 65th animated feature. It will star Hailee Steinfeld as a young girl named Billie, who discovers secret magical abilities before she is thrust into a vast witch realm and forced to team up with her mother, Alice, played by Rashida Jones.

What We Know About Hexed

Disney

Thus far, the only promotional material for Hexed came during Disney's presentation at CinemaCon 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada, in April. This presentation showed a clip of Billie walking up to a mysterious book in the new hidden realm, which starts talking to her, with other magical talking items coming into play as Billie gets acclimated to her new environment.

After Billie was gender-swapped male to female in pre-production, the first trailer is expected to focus mostly on the early parts of the story as she learns about her magical background. This first public look at the movie may also reveal more of the voice talent expected to bring its characters to life, as only Steinfeld and Jones are confirmed for the cast as of writing.

This film could also set Billie up to potentially be the next addition to Disney's princess lineup, joining iconic characters like Ariel (The Little Mermaid), Belle (Beauty and the Beast), and Rapunzel (Tangled). With so little known about this story and only five months left until its release, Disney has a new world to show off to fans in its latest animated movie.