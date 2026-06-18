All 11 Disney & Pixar Animated Movies Releasing After Toy Story 5

Toy Story 5 is Disney's major animated movie release of the summer, but there's plenty more coming down the pipeline. Disney has both Disney Animation Studios and Pixar under its umbrella, ensuring a steady flow of animated originals and sequels in the coming years.

Toy Story 5 is the next highly anticipated installment in the Pixar series, and it's sure to reap huge box office rewards as multiple generations flock to the 31-year-old franchise. Beyond that, Disney has already had a hit with the original animated movie Hoppers earlier in the year, and the upcoming lineup is stacked with more potential winners.

All of Disney's Animated Movies After Toy Story 5

Hexed

Disney

Disney will have three major animated movie releases before the year is out, and the next release after Toy Story 5 is Hexed on November 25, 2026.

Hexed recently released its first trailer, confirming the movie takes place in a magical realm of witches and follows a teen girl, Billie (Hailee Steinfeld), as she discovers her own burgeoning magical abilities. This will be a completely new property from Disney Animation Studios and also features the voices of Tracey Ullman and Stephen Fry.

Ice Age: Boiling Point

20th Century Animation

The sixth Ice Age film is also the first to be released under Disney since the studio acquired 20th Century Fox and its animation studios. Ice Age: Boiling Point sees the return of favorite characters like Manny, Ellie, Sid, Diego, and Scrat (plus adorable Baby Scrat) as they face a new threat to their prehistoric frozen world and also venture into a mysterious new land.

Ice Age: Boiling Point brings back Ray Romano, Denis Leary, John Leguizamo, Simon Pegg, and Queen Latifah for an adventure that releases on February 5, 2027.

Gatto

Pixar

Pixar's next original release in 2027 is unique for many reasons, including that it will bring a fresh new animation style for the studio. Gatto's first teaser confirmed the new painterly style Pixar is going for in its feline Italian adventure, which stars Marvel duo Mark Ruffalo and Laurence Fishburne as the voices of the cats embroiled in a mob-like empire in Venice. Gatto releases on March 5, 2027.

The Bluey Movie

Ludo Studio

After Bluey's phenomenal success across countries and generations on Disney+, it's no surprise the beloved children's animated series is getting its own movie in 2027. The Bluey movie is produced by Ludo Studio, alongside BBC Studios and Walt Disney Studios, and features the return of the Aussie Blue Heeler family on a brand-new, feature-length adventure. While fans wait to learn if there will be any more Bluey episodes, the Bluey movie should help fill the void when it releases on August 6, 2027.

The Simpsons Movie 2

20th Century Studios

Disney's acquisition of Fox also gifted it one of the greatest animated franchises of all time as the long-running The Simpsons series landed under its roof.

That quickly led to a new Simpsons movie being put into development, which will be released 20 years after the first. Little is known about the second Simpsons movie beyond its release date of July 23, 2027, but it will undoubtedly find the Springfield family on a zany new comedic adventure.

Frozen 3

Disney

After an eight-year gap, the Frozen franchise will continue on November 24, 2027. Frozen 3's plot is under lock and key, but it will feature the return of Anna, Elsa, and Olaf, with Josh Gad recently confirming that more musical hits are in store. Other developments on the movie include a new director pairing, with Jennifer Lee returning alongside Trent Correy as the new co-director.

Incredibles 3

Pixar

The next classic Pixar franchise making a comeback is The Incredibles, whose third movie is scheduled for June 16, 2028. The sequel is still a ways out, so it's not clear what the superhero family will be up to this time, but it is known that franchise director Brad Bird has stepped away from Incredibles 3 and will be replaced by Elemental's Peter Sohn.

Coco 2

Pixar

Pixar is maintaining a balance of originals and sequels to its iconic franchises and the next movie to receive the sequel treatment is the beloved Coco. Coco 2 is very early in its timeline, with a 2029 release window given for the Pixar film.

Coco followed the young Mexican boy, Miguel, on a journey into the Land of the Dead. After the movie won the Academy Award for Best Animated Feature, expectations are high for the second film.

Frozen 4

Disney

Disney has a lot of confidence in the Frozen franchise, so much so that it announced Frozen 3 and Frozen 4 at the same time, though the fourth movie does not yet have a release window. It's possible that the new Frozen sequels will be a two-part story, with the main narrative arc split across both films.

Ono Ghost Market

Another original in early development at Pixar is Ono Ghost Market, which was reportedly once intended as a streaming series but is now being developed as a movie. Ono Ghost Market is clearly not far enough along in development for any official plot details or release windows, but The Wall Street Journal reported that it is inspired by "Asian myths" and "supernatural bazaars where the living and dead interact."

Monsters Inc 3

Pixar

Another Pixar sequel that is super early in development at the studios is a third film in the Monsters, Inc. franchise. Monsters, Inc. was Pixar's fourth-ever release back in 2001 and has remained relevant to this day.

The story of monsters and best friends, Mike and Sully, and their relationship with the human world, particularly the adorable young girl, Boo, has captured hearts for generations. While the second movie, Monsters University, pivoted to be a prequel about the two friends during college, there's no telling where this third film might go next.