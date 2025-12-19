New Fantastic Four 2025 Concept Art Proves Human Torch's Design Almost Looked Way Better (Photos)

Newly surfaced concept art for The Fantastic Four: First Steps revealed that Joseph Quinn's Johnny Storm nearly received a radically different design, one audiences probably would have preferred. The July 2025 release introduced this version of the Human Torch as a central character on Earth-828, establishing him as a standout presence within Marvel's newly reimagined team. With the Fantastic Four confirmed to return in Avengers: Doomsday next year, Johnny's look and characterization continue to be focal points as Marvel builds toward its next major crossover.

Marvel Studios' The Fantastic Four: First Steps – The Art of the Movie book revealed a range of alternative Johnny Storm designs, showing how much more stylish the Human Torch could have looked on screen. The new art book showcases several early hairstyle concepts that lean into a more modern aesthetic, many of which appear more visually appealing than the simplified look chosen for the film.

The first piece of artwork shows Johnny with wavier, light brown hair that gives him a more natural, messy texture than what was seen on screen.

Marvel Studios

The second image maintains the same flowing style but swaps in a darker brown shade, creating a bolder contrast than the blond look from the film.

Marvel Studios

A third attempt pushes the character closer to his comic-book roots, presenting the same face model with spiky blond hair.

This version arguably comes closest to what audiences saw in the final cut. However, the film's styling chose to flatten the hair rather than spike it, despite early marketing materials showing Quinn with this sharper look.

Marvel Studios

The fourth image provides a direct comparison between a spikier brown-haired concept and Quinn's final in-film appearance, which featured short blond hair that lay flat. It's also worth noting that Quinn is a natural brunette, which may be why Marvel was considering this look.

Marvel Studios

Another striking piece of art features Johnny (not quite resembling Quinn here) with brown hair styled upward, wearing a red jacket emblazoned with a "4," which gives him a team-branded look that feels aligned with his comic swagger.

Marvel Studios

The final image builds on that idea with a side-profile view of Johnny sporting the same styled-up brown hair, sunglasses, and a popped collar, emphasizing the cool, effortless charisma for which Johnny's known across media.

Marvel Studios

Marvel likely chose the final hairstyle because it offered a clean, modern silhouette that still felt compatible with the film's retro-futuristic alternate-universe setting, avoiding anything too stylized or era-specific.

It was also clearly a wig, and after testing multiple options during production, the creative team may have settled on the version that photographed most consistently. The final look provided could have provided a practical solution for action sequences and VFX work, especially considering Johnny's fiery abilities.

With the story's four-year time jump at the end of First Steps, there remains a strong possibility that Johnny will debut an updated hairstyle and even a refreshed uniform in Avengers: Doomsday.

Will the Fantastic Four Get New Suits in Doomsday?

With The Fantastic Four now firmly embedded in the MCU's multiversal narrative, Avengers: Doomsday is poised to give the rest of Marvel's legacy heroes refreshed looks that signal a new era. Reed (Pedro Pascal), Sue (Vanessa Kirby), and Johnny are all expected to receive upgraded costumes. As the Fantastic Four step onto Earth-616 and join these iconic figures, their updated looks will help them become fully integrated players in the MCU moving forward.

For Johnny in particular, this next appearance could be the moment when a new hairstyle is introduced as well as a sharp new jacket.

The Fantastic Four's upgrades also sit alongside a sweeping redesign for past heroes, with Thor (Chris Hemsworth), Professor X (Patrick Stewart), M’Baku (Winston Duke), Namor (Tenoch Huerta), and others adopting new attire for the crossover event.

Among all the characters, Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom has to be the most anticipated appearance of them all. While there have been some glimpses of what Doom could look like, an official look in live-action will be a significant moment for MCU fan circles ahead of Doomsday's release.