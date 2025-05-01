Joseph Quinn will make his MCU debut in The Fantastic Four: First Steps, and his character has been shown sporting some different looks in the film's marketing.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps introduces four major new MCU heroes: Mr Fantastic/Reed Richards (Pedro Pascal), Invisible Woman/Sue Storm (Vanessa Kirby), The Thing/Ben Grimm (Ebon Moss-Bachrach), and the Human Torch/Johnny Storm (Quinn).

The first film in Phase 6 of the MCU features a different aesthetic than any other Marvel Studios film. It takes place in a retro-futuristic, 1960s-inspired alternate Earth, which radiates throughout all of the designs and marketing for The Fantastic Four: First Steps.

Johnny Storm's New MCU Hairstyle Revealed

Marvel Studios

A new piece of The Fantastic Four: First Steps promotional art has hinted at an alternate hairstyle for Johnny Storm in the MCU.

The artwork, which originates from a puzzle found on Korean website Puzzle People, depicts all four fantastic characters in heroic poses and a retro art style. However, eagle-eyed fans may note that Johnny Storm's hair looks different from the way it is depicted in the movies.

Marvel Studios

Johnny's haircut in the poster appears to have more volume and is swept back, perhaps to represent the wind-blown look from the hero's high-flying adventures.

This is slightly different from Johnny's look at other points in The Fantastic Four: First Steps trailers, in which the character's haircut is flatter and covers more of his forehead. Some moments of footage even show Johnny with a comb-over.

Marvel Studios

While it's not a significant shift in hairstyle, the art does represent a more modern and ruffled look for Johnny, which could be designed to match the hero's outgoing and reckless personality.

Marvel Studios

It's unclear whether Quinn will end up sporting this hairstyle on-screen in The Fantastic Four: First Steps (perhaps undergoing a heroic makeover by the movie's finale) or if it's purely for marketing purposes.

A similar look for Johnny, featuring longer hair in a messy combover, was included in the very first marketing materials for The Fantastic Four, hinting that it may be a hairstyle that was altered throughout filming.

What to Expect From Johnny Storm in Fantastic Four: First Steps

For those unfamiliar, Johnny Storm is the sibling of fellow Fantastic Four member Sue Storm. The team's journey into space resulted in Johnny getting pyro powers that allow him to turn into a burning fireball of a human (which is already impressing fans in the trailers).

Little of Johnny's storyline in The Fantastic Four: First Steps has been revealed, but the recent reveal that Sue Storm is pregnant in the movie confirms that Johnny has a new role as an uncle ahead of him.

Johnny Storm is typically known as a hot-headed hero in Fantastic Four comics, but Quinn spoke to Entertainment Weekly about how this may shift in First Steps, with Johnny being "funny" and "less callous with other people's feelings:"

"He's a man that leads with a lot of bravado, which can be an affront sometimes. But also he's funny. Myself and Kevin [Feige] were speaking about previous iterations of him and where we are culturally. He was branded as this womanizing, devil-may-care guy, but is that sexy these days? I don't think so. This version of Johnny is less callous with other people's feelings, and hopefully, there's a self-awareness about what's driving that attention-seeking behavior."

While The Fantastic Four: First Steps is not a strict origin story for the group (they are already established as superheroes when the story takes place), it will be the team's greatest challenge yet, and one that propels them into a new era as heroes and as a family (and right into Avengers: Doomsday).