The full design of Marvel's first major Phase 6 villain has finally been unveiled. The Fantastic Four: First Steps will introduce audiences to a classic Marvel comic book villain, Galactus, but trailers and marketing have been careful to keep the character's visual appearance a secret.

A new poster marketing The Fantastic Four: First Steps has appeared online and includes a new (albeit blurry) look at several characters in the MCU film, including a face-on view of Galactus.

Marvel Studios

The character's distinct horned helmet and mask, as well as his chest plate and armor, are easily definable. The blurriness of the original poster makes it difficult to discern exactly how closely the MCU will stick to Galactus' design from Marvel Comics.

Marvel Studios

However, the poster shows Galactus's color palette as a more muted brown and deep purple, as opposed to the bright blues and pinks the character often sports in the comics. This hints at some potential changes to the iconic villain for his MCU portrayal.

Marvel Comics

In Marvel comics, Galactus is a combination of a mortal man and a cosmic entity, which together create Galactus the Devourer of Worlds. Eventually, Galactus crafted a suit of armor capable of housing his cosmic energies, which resulted in the giant imposing humanoid being he is often depicted as.

Ralph Ineson is set to portray the MCU's version of Galactus. It's been confirmed that the actor wore a physical suit when playing Galactus rather than relying on CGI, with director Matt Shakman wanting "someone there embodying the part."

Marvel Comics

While Galactus is set to be the major villain in The Fantastic Four: First Steps, trailers for the film have only hinted at Ineson's appearance as the character. So far, audiences have a sense of the size of Galactus, based on the giant boot that has been shown trampling through the city streets.

Marvel Studios

Another hint of Galactus in the Phase 6 movie reveals the back of the character's two-pronged, horned helmet, which towers over the Statue of Liberty in the trailer.

Marvel Studios

Marvel Studios has refrained from showing any more of Galactus' live-action design in marketing for The Fantastic Four: First Steps, likely wanting to save this reveal for audiences to witness in the cinema.

Trailers for The Fantastic Four: First Steps have hinted at Galactus' arrival in the film, when the quadrant of Reed Richards (Pedro Pascal), Sue Storm (Vanessa Kirby), Johnny Storm (Joseph Quinn), and Ben Grimm (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) are warned by Julia Garner's female Silver Surfer that their planet has been "marked for death."

How the fantastic family deals with the Devourer of Worlds' arrival at their home and his evil plan will be answered when The Fantastic Four: First Steps releases on July 25, 2025.

Galactus’ Fantastic Four Look Hints at a Comic-Accurate Portrayal

Marvel

Galactus' on-screen depiction has varied over the years, but The Fantastic Four: First Steps iteration appears to be going for a comic-accurate look.

This differs greatly from Galactus' portrayal in previous Marvel movies. In 2007's Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer, Galactus mainly operates through its herald, the Silver Surfer. However, when it comes to Galactus' actual physical portrayal in that film, he is shown in the form of an ominous cosmic cloud around Earth.

It seems that Marvel Studios is opting to portray Galactus in his armored form in The Fantastic Four: First Steps, which provides him with a more perceivable human appearance that can be embellished by Ineson's performance. However, the film may show multiple versions of the character, possibly in his cosmic form before arriving on Earth, and then also in his armored version while on the planet.