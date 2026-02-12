Marvel Just Raised Cyclops’ Power Level Before His Avengers Doomsday Debut

Cyclops is preparing to return to the big screen in Avengers: Doomsday, but before that, he's getting a level up. The mutant superhero has always been a powerful member of the X-Men, using powerful laser beams that emit from his eyes to eviscerate foes. Superheroes' power levels have typically waxed and waned in their adaptations to the screen, but a new plot for Scott Summers in the comics may set him up for a big return in Avengers: Doomsday.

In the preview for the new comic Shadows of Tomorrow: Cyclops #1, by Alex Paknadel and Rogê Antônio, Marvel confirms that the mutant's powers have been buffed. While Cyclops always possessed strong energy powers in comparison to his fellow mutants, this level of power is unseen for the character so far.

Marvel Comics

Cyclops begins by threatening his opponent, saying they can "try to overwhelm [him] with superior firepower," but that if they don't, they might "walk away with [their] teeth."

The opponent then tells Cyclops that they are aware of his powers, saying, "Your eyes can generate concussive force equivalent to that of a hydrogen bomb."

Marvel comics

Cyclops' powers now being equivalent to those of a hydrogen bomb make him one of the strongest superheroes in Marvel, a position he hasn't always been considered for. Summers has shown huge potential before, but his powers have been inconsistent across his comic and screen adaptations. However, the power of a thermonuclear blast is nothing to scoff at.

There are few characters who could rival Cyclops' new abilities on a level of sheer power, and this buff puts him in the upper echelon alongside Jean Grey, Captain Marvel, and Scarlet Witch.

Shadow of Tomorrow: Cyclops, which releases this month, isn't the only new X-Men content featuring the energy-blasting mutant coming out in the near future.

The comic book character will appear in Season 2 of X-Men '97, where his concussive blast powers have already been put to explosive use. Fans were surprised to see Cyclops could even use his energy powers to propel himself into the air, and almost fly, in the show's first season, displaying a significant power boost.

Marvel Animation

James Marsden's iteration of Cyclops is also returning alongside several of his X-Men co-stars in Avengers: Doomsday on December 18. The new Avengers film, directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, marks the return of several superhero teams in the MCU, but it will be the first time many of these X-Men heroes from the Fox era of films are officially inducted into the cinematic universe's story.

How Strong Will Cyclops Be In Avengers: Doomsday?

Marvel Studios

Now that Marvel has buffed Cyclops' powers in the comics, will his energy be matched on-screen in Avengers: Doomsday? The mutant's powers have fluctuated over the years, but this transition into the MCU could be the perfect opportunity to start somewhat fresh with Cyclops and upgrade his abilities in a significant way.

As far as what's been shown of Cyclops in Avengers: Doomsday, that seems to be exactly what Marvel Studios is doing.

The dedicated X-Men teaser for Avengers 5 showed Marsden's character falling to his knees, ripping off his glasses, and emitting a giant blast of energy from his eyes. The result is an absolutely cataclysmic scene, with red energy expanding in a giant wave from Summers.

Marvel Studios

While it's still unclear which exact iteration of the X-Men Avengers: Doomsday will use, or how they play into the story, there is reason to believe this Cyclops may be stronger than audiences remember him. A rumor from MyTimetoShine suggests that these X-Men are hardened, battle-weary heroes who have endured multiple incursions and fought countless rival heroes to survive.

If this turns out to be true, this version of Cyclops would have no doubt been strengthened with every win, raising him to a level of power that could match the Avengers' best.