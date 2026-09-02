Lucasfilm Announces Taika Waititi's Next Star Wars Project 6 Years After His Movie Announcement

Lucasfilm confirmed Taika Waititi's return to the Star Wars universe over half a decade after his movie in this franchise was announced. Known for his Oscar-winning work on Jojo Rabbit and his long tenure in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Waititi is also known for many years of work with the galaxy far, far away. While some of that work is still being developed, his return to the intergalactic saga is imminent.

Lucasfilm confirmed that Taika Waititi will return to voice the role of IG-11/IG-12 in the upcoming LEGO Star Wars: The Mandalorian special on Disney+. The noted director/writer/actor first brought the character to life in The Mandalorian on Disney+, starring in three episodes from Season 1 and three more from Season 3. This will be his first time voicing the character since that series ended in 2023.

Lucasfilm

This also comes six years after Waititi was confirmed to direct an upcoming Star Wars movie, which was meant to be one of the first new movies released after the Skywalker Saga ended. However, since then, the only new movie released in theaters was The Mandalorian and Grogu, which became one of the biggest flops in Star Wars history.

During former Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy's exit interview in early 2026, she discussed Waititi's new film, describing his script as "hilarious and great." However, she also admitted that the decision to move it ahead or cancel it was not hers to make, especially with "a foot out the door" in her exit from Lucasfilm:

"Taika has turned in a script that I think is hilarious and great. It’s not just my decision, especially when I’ve got a foot out the door."

Waititi also spoke on the struggles of making the movie in 2023, saying that he had "a really good idea for it" but was in the middle ot figuring out how everything would come together:

"I've got a really good idea for it...It's just as with all films, it's this middle part. You're like, 'What's going to happen?' And then you look at all of those films that are so great, you're like, 'Well, I guess they can’t meet some smuggler with an alien sidekick.'"

As of writing, there is still no timeline for when Waititi will bring his Star Wars movie into production or theaters, nor are there details on what will be included in the story.

This also adds to a disappointing trend for Star Wars, as the franchise looked to move forward with multiple new movies and projects after 2019's Episode IX — The Rise of Skywalker. Notably, Patty Jenkins was developing the highly anticipated Rogue Squadron movie, which is no longer in active development as of 2023. Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige also reportedly had a film in the works before it was canceled, and after Gina Carano's firing, her Rangers of the New Republic series on Disney+ was shelved indefinitely.

As of writing, the only movie confirmed to be in development for Lucasfilm is Star Wars: Starfighter. Directed by Shawn Levy and starring Ryan Gosling and Flynn Gray, the movie is set for release on May 28, 2027.

Will Taika Waititi's Star Wars Movie Ever Get Made?

Lucasfilm.

While Waititi has seen plenty of success over his career, the last few years have not been kind to him. Most notably, he led the efforts on 2022's Thor: Love and Thunder, which became a financial success for the MCU but also earned less-than-favorable reviews from many critics. Since then, the only movie he has directed was 2023's Next Goal Wins, although he will return later this year with Klara and the Sun, starring Jenna Ortega and Amy Adams.

Even so, Waititi is far from the one to blame in this effort, as it took seven years for Lucasfilm to deliver its first post-Skywalker Saga movie in 2026. After Starfighter comes to theaters next year, Lucasfilm does not have a confirmed movie or TV show on the schedule, leaving plenty of questions about what is still to come in the galaxy far, far away.

With Star Wars in something of a transition period after Dave Filoni's promotion, it remains unclea when the franchise will move forward with new projects, including the one Waititi is reportedly directing. This may change once Starfighter begins its promotional tour, but the timeline for any new developments remains in question.