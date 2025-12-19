5 Years Ago, Star Wars Made Its Biggest Movie & TV Slate Announcement Mistake

It's hard to believe five years have passed since Lucasfilm announced three new Star Wars movies, none of which look any closer to happening than then. Lucasfilm has abandoned numerous officially announced Star Wars movies over recent years, including some from major Hollywood talent.

Even more recently than the three announced five years ago, Lucasfilm confirmed three MORE movies at Star Wars Celebration 2023, centered around a MandoVerse crossover, Rey's New Jedi Order, and the Dawn of the Jedi. And yet, the next two Star Wars flicks that are moving forward to be released in May 2026 and 2027, The Mandalorian & Grogu and Starfighter, come from neither showcase.

Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy took to the digital stage at Disney Investor Day 2020 to announce a new slate of movies and Disney+ shows, many of which were from the galaxy far, far away. While the likes of Obi-Wan Kenobi, The Acolyte, Ahsoka, and Visions have materialized on Disney+, Kennedy also confirmed three new Star Wars movies that, five years later, remain unreleased.

The announcement event also revealed Rangers of the New Republic as a new Mandalorian spin-off, alongside Ahsoka. However, the Disney+ MandoVerse series was cancelled after its intended star, Cara Dune actress Gina Carano, was fired by Lucasfilm due to a series of controversial political tweets.

Circling back to Star Wars on the big screen, progress has been slim to none on any of the three movies announced at the event...

Rogue Squadron

Star Wars

Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins was announced at the event to helm Rogue Squadron, Star Wars' next movie after The Rise of Skywalker. The flick was supposed to take place after The Rise of Skywalker and be released in December 2023, until it was removed from Disney's calendar due to development struggles.

Surprisingly, Rogue Squadron is showing some signs of life once again, as the project is reportedly being reworked into a Disney+ series. Jenkins confirmed last year that she was back at work on the script for Rogue Squadron, but it's unclear whether she is still on board after its supposed jump to streaming.

Untitled Taika Waititi Movie

Star Wars

Lucasfilm confirmed plans for Jojo Rabbit director and Oscar-winner Taika Waititi to write and direct his own mysterious Star Wars flick. The Thor: Ragnarok filmmaker later revealed in 2023 that he had a "really good idea" for his Star Wars venture and planned to "bring [his] tone" to the project.

Kathleen Kennedy described at Star Wars Celebration 2025 that "Taika is on Taika time," indicating the project is still on the table (via ScreenRant). It seems the ever-busy filmmaker has little time to spare for the galaxy far, far away, and his packed schedule of upcoming projects raises the chances it will never happen.

A Droid Story

Star Wars

The studio was looking to utilize the "intersection of animation and visual effects" with A Droid Story, a team-up between Lucasfilm Animation and Industrial Light & Magic (ILM). The Disney+ original flick would have introduced a brand-new hero, presumably a droid, guided on a "special mission" by R2-D2 and C-3PO.

Most of these projects from Disney Investor Day 2020 have received at least some updates from Lucasfilm or insiders over the last five years. But there has been virtually nothing said about A Droid Story, leaving it likely that the project was quietly shelved, perhaps due to a lack of time or resources at the two studios.

BONUS.) Lando

Star Wars

At the time of its announcement, Lando was slated to be an "event series" from Dear White People creator Justin Simien, who has since exited the project. Later, Lando was revealed to star Donald Glover's younger scoundrel from Solo, but plans have drastically evolved in the five years since then.

In 2023, Lando switched course to become a movie written by the star himself, alongside his brother and Atlanta co-creator, Stephen Glover. Just recently, it was reported that the Star Wars blockbuster is "back in development" as Glover seeks to make the movie "fun," but only time will tell if he ultimately makes it at all.