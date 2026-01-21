Star Wars’ Next Trilogy Chooses Its 1st Main Character (Report)

Simon Kinberg's new Star Wars trilogy is reportedly bringing back one sequel trilogy star in a "major role." While Lucasfilm is reportedly open to expanding The Mandalorian & Grogu and Starfighter into new theatrical trilogies, the next official three-movie tale will be crafted by X-Men: Days of Future Past writer and Star Wars: Rebels co-creator Simon Kinberg. Details surrounding the new Star Wars trilogy have been scarce since it was first reported in November 2024, but one report stated it will comprise Episodes 10-12 of the Skywalker Saga and bring back some familiar faces.

According to a post on Patreon from scooper Daniel Richtman, Daisy Ridley will reprise her sequel trilogy role as Rey returns with a "major role" in the new Star Wars trilogy, written by Simon Kinberg. That said, he was clear that "the focus will be on new leads," taking over the reins from Rey and the other sequel stars.

But what does that mean for Rey's New Jedi Order movie from director Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy? Well, Richtman insists that the project is "still alive (for now)," leaving the door open for it to move forward or join the ever-growing list of cancelled Star Wars movies from the Disney era.

This claim was seemingly supported by The Hollywood Reporter, which stated that "the battle for Rey is over and Simon Kinberg won it." The trade added that Lucasfilm's new leadership is all-in on the new trilogy.

There were reports last June that the New Jedi Order flick was "on hold once again," and updates on the project have since been scarce. Former Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy even omitted the movie from her recent exit interview, sparking concerns about its fate almost three years after it was announced.

Is Rey Becoming the New Face of Star Wars Movies?

Star Wars

Previous reports stated that Lucasfilm has huge plans for Daisy Ridley's Rey that put her at the heart of a new MandoVerse-esque interconnected slate. The post-Rise of Skywalker saga was reported to begin with the Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy-directed blockbuster and build toward a "major event movie."

It's possible that these plans have already changed and could begin as soon as 2027's Starfighter, in which many are convinced that Rey will appear, setting up her New Jedi Order as a key focus in the galaxy's future.

Kathleen Kennedy recently confirmed that Simon Kinberg already turned in a "very detailed treatment" for his new Star Wars trilogy last August and is expected to have a script ready to read around March.

Fans have learnt to be wary of new Star Wars movie announcements due to Disney's high cancellation rate. There is hope for change under the new regime led by Dave Filoni and Lynwen Brennan, but if one thing is for sure, it's that Lucasfilm wants Rey back on the big screen as soon as possible.

In many ways, Lucasfilm bringing Ridley out to announce Rey's return at Star Wars Celebration 2023 declared her as the future of the galaxy. That could see her become the connective tissue between multiple movies and Disney+ shows.

Sadly, if this new Star Wars trilogy does become reality, it probably won't be seen until 2028 at the earliest, with The Mandalorian & Grogu and Starfighter filling up the new two years of theatrical venues in the galaxy far, far away.