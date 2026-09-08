Marvel Studios Casts Avengers: Secret Wars’ 3rd Mystery Character For A Major Role

A third mystery character is bound for Avengers: Secret Wars. As always, the MCU is drawing on its vast array of actors to fill the lineup of its next two-part Avengers event, which will cap off the Multiverse Saga of storytelling. While Marvel Studios prepares to release Avengers: Doomsday on December 18, attention is already turning to Avengers: Secret Wars, which will follow a year later in December 2027.

Deadline reports that Noah Jupe has been cast in Avengers: Secret Wars, with his role remaining undisclosed. The studio has already confirmed several names set to appear in both Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars, but Jupe is one of only three people cast without their roles being revealed.

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The other undisclosed parts go to Ryan Omoto and Daniel Omoto, podcasters who appealed to the directors, Anthony and Joe Russo, to appear in their upcoming Avengers films and were subsequently confirmed for mystery roles in both Doomsday and Secret Wars.

Jupe has more of an acting background, having starred in Hamnet and A Quiet Place, and recently appeared in a West End production of Romeo & Juliet opposite Sadie Sink (who is also rumored to appear in Avengers: Secret Wars).

While the Omotos are likely to have smaller roles in Avengers: Doomsday and Secret Wars, Deadline reports that Jupe's part is a "key part" of the story in Secret Wars. Many of the cast members already attached to Avengers: Secret Wars have been established in projects outside the Avengers flick, whereas Jupe will be in the rare position of debuting his character in the final film of the saga.

Avengers: Secret Wars is due to enter production by the end of 2027, with Marvel Studios opting not to follow the back-to-back filming schedule it maintained for Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame. Jupe's casting is just another sign that production on the sixth Avengers movie is about to begin.

Avengers: Secret Wars will be the final film in the MCU's Phase 6 and the Multiverse Saga. It is scheduled to release on December 17, 2027, and will once again be directed by the Russo Brothers.

Who Could Noah Jupe's Avengers: Secret Wars Character Be?

While Marvel is keeping quiet about the identity of Noah Jupe's new character in Avengers: Secret Wars, there are already several theories around what his key role might be.

One prevailing theory is that Jupe could be playing an aged-up version of Franklin Richards, the son of Sue Storm and Reed Richards from The Fantastic Four: First Steps. It's been established that Franklin has rare and immense power in the MCU, making him the object of desire for Galactus in the Phase 6 film. Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom also has his eyes on Franklin, as he was seen interacting with the toddler in the post-credits scene of The Fantastic Four reboot.

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This would also match the timeline of the Avengers: Secret Wars comic arc, which features a decent time jump after Doctor Doom moves to create Battleworld. If this is the case, Jupe would fit the bill to play a teenage or young-adult Franklin. Franklin also plays an important part in the comics, rebuilding the fractured Multiverse, and it makes sense that Marvel Studios might want to pass this pivotal role on to a known star rather than rely on a child actor.

Another theory suggests that Jupe could be playing the Beyonder, a character with almost limitless power who kidnaps heroes from around the Multiverse and forces them to fight on Battleworld. In the comics, Doom steals Beyonder's power, so it would make sense to introduce him in Secret Wars if the movie follows a similar trajectory. Jupe also bears some resemblance to the Beyonder in Secret Wars.

A24/Marvel Comics

Other options could have Jupe playing an older version of Doctor Doom's son, who may be reborn or resurrected after Doom "fixes" the Multiverse. It's even possible that Jupe could be playing a young version of Victor von Doom himself.

Jupe's past stage role alongside Sadie Sink, who is helping to lead the X-Men into the MCU as Jean Grey, has also led to some fan hopes that they could reunite by Jupe joining the X-Men team and that he could be introduced as a mutant in Avengers: Secret Wars with a continued role in the MCU's X-Men reboot and beyond. Marvel has only announced six of the actors in its X-Men reboot so far, leaving plenty of open roles on the mutant team that Jupe could fill.

Jupe's role will likely remain shrouded in secrecy until Marvel Studios is ready to reveal it in Avengers: Secret Wars, but audiences will have a clearer sense of the story's trajectory after Avengers: Doomsday releases in December.