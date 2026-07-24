Disney+ Calls It Quits With 1 Marvel TV Series After One Season

Disney+ is not moving forward with a Marvel animated TV show after a single season. While Marvel thrived with the MCU proper, the franchise has a slate of animated shows that simplify superhero concepts with kid-friendly animation and fun adventures. The success of Spidey and His Amazing Friends, a show that follows a young Peter Parker, Gwen Stacy, and Miles Morales, paved the way for more Marvel preschool content. This led to the launch of Marvel's first Iron Man-focused preschool series, Iron Man and His Awesome Friends, on Disney Jr. on August 11, 2025, and on Disney+ the next day.

After Iron Man and His Awesome Friends Season 1 consisted of 30 episodes, co-executive producer and story editor James Eason-Garcia confirmed in an Instagram post that production had wrapped after four years of dedicated work, confirming that the show had been canceled by Disney+ after one season.

While new episodes of Iron Man and His Awesome Friends will continue rolling out for fans to enjoy, as the co-producer pointed out, no second season entered production, marking the end after this first (and only) season's worth of content:

Despite that, Marvel and Disney are not done with the kid-friendly superhero space. Fresh projects are already in development to keep the momentum going, such as Marvel's Avengers: Mightiest Friends, the first full Avengers preschool series slated to debut in 2027.

4 Marvel Disney+ Shows That Are In Hot Water

Hawkeye

Marvel Television

Marvel Studios' Hawkeye series introduced the beloved dynamic between Clint Barton and Kate Bishop while also setting up Yelena Belova's future in the MCU. While early renewal talks existed, the updates eventually became confusing and pessimistic.

In January 2026, Hawkeye consulting producer Andrew Guest gave a definitive update about Season 2, confirming that "there was talk at a certain point" about continuing the six-episode Disney+ series, but "the timing didn't work out:"

"There was talk at a certain point about… we did explore creatively what Season 2 of 'Hawkeye' might be if we were able to do it. Unfortunately, the timing didn't work out in terms of Marvel and all the various pieces that need to come together, but I loved working on 'Hawkeye.' I think [Jeremy] Renner and Hailee Steinfeld are so terrific together, and I would love to see more of those two."

This was a not-so-hopeful update from an executive, especially after Renner provided an optimistic update from October 2025 that seemingly confirmed that Hawkeye Season 2 was a go from Marvel Studios.

The long gap since Season 1, Renner's 2023 snowplow injury and recovery, and broader MCU focus on bigger events, such as Avengers: Doomsday, have left Hawkeye stalled.

Moon Knight

Marvel Television

Oscar Isaac's exploration of Marc Spector and Steven Grant in Moon Knight earned praise from fans and critics, but its momentum was derailed when talks of Season 2 stalled.

In October 2022, Isaac shut down any talk of Moon Knight Season 2, noting that "there's no official word" on the development of its sophomore run.

Fast forward to February 2025, and the same update hounded Moon Knight Season 2. Marvel Television head Brad Winderbaum did confirm that there are plans for Moon Knight, but the studio's "priorities have shifted" to make shows that can "exist as annual releases:"

"So I think Marvel Television has happened in waves, and I think 'Moon Knight' happened in a wave of shows that were going to establish characters that would tie in to the future. And moving forward our priorities have shifted. We’re making shows as shows that can exist as annual releases, more like television. I would love to see a 'Moon Knight' Season 2, but there are plans for Moon Knight down the road."

While Wonder Man's renewal could set the stage for Moon Knight's return, there is still no definitive update about the show's (and even the character's) future. The fact that his character has yet to share the screen with other established MCU heroes makes it more concerning.

She-Hulk

Marvel Television

Tatiana Maslany's fourth-wall-breaking legal comedy, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, broke new ground for the MCU, and fans are wondering when the character will return on-screen.

In January 2024, Maslany provided a disappointing Season 2 update for She-Hulk, admitting she doesn't think it will be made because Disney "blew our budget:"

"I don't think so. I think we blew our budget, and Disney was like, 'No thanks.'"

The high visual effects costs clashed with Disney and Marvel's post-strikes push for cost efficiency on streaming projects, seemingly leading to the non-renewal and the character's relative sidelining in recent MCU plans.

Ironheart

Marvel Television

No Season 2 renewal has been announced for Marvel Television's Ironheart series despite its massive cliffhanger ending that raised more questions than answers for Riri Williams.

In June 2025, Dominique Thorne told The Direct that she had not heard any talk of a potential Season 2 for Ironheart. Despite that, Thorne remained confident about Riri Williams' MCU future, considering her importance as one of the brilliant minds of Earth-616.

The character may be folded into larger theatrical stories, such as Avengers: Doomsday or Avengers: Secret Wars, or her story could continue in the Mutant Saga.