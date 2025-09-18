Marvel Studios Star Urges Fans to Cancel Disney+ & Hulu After Jimmy Kimmel Suspension

One MCU star gets honest on social media by prompting fans to cancel their Disney+ and Hulu subscriptions following the indefinite suspension of late night show host Jimmy Kimmel. Kimmel has been at the forefront of late night TV with his talk show, Jimmy Kimmel Live!, since 2003. However, it came to an abrupt end after Kimmel was pulled off the air (via CNBC) after his controversial comments he made about Charlie Kirk's shooting during a monologue in his late night show last Monday, September 15. The decision from ABC was made after Brendan Carr, chair of broadcast regulator of the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) threatened to act against the network.

ABC's decision about Kimmel's suspension caused uproar from the show's fans and other major Hollywood figures, such as LOST creator Damon Lindelof's post on Instagram saying that he won't work with Disney unless the host is reinstated. Matthew Belloni of Puck News also claimed that "other talent [are] weighing similar pledges." And now, a Marvel star has joined the cause.

As a response to Jimmy Kimmel's suspension, She-Hulk actress Tatiana Maslany called out Disney on Instagram by requesting her fans to cancel their Disney+ and Hulu subscriptions.

Instagram

The Screen Actors Guild–American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) also posted an official statement about publicly condemning ABC's decision to indefinitely suspend the series.

Meanwhile, Deadline also posted a video of members of the Writer's Guild of America in protest outside of Disney's headquarters over the studio's decision to suspend the late night show host.

Pedro Pascal, who plays Reed Richards in The Fantastic Four: First Steps and the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday, also posted his support for Kimmel, saying "Standing with you, [Jimmy Kimmel]. Defend #FreeSpeech Defend #DEMOCRACY."

Kimmel has yet to respond or give an official statement about his suspension. BBC reported that he left the show's studio on Hollywood Boulevard on Wednesday, September 17.

This article is being updated. Please check back later!