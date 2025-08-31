Ben Grimm (aka The Thing) looked way different without CGI in these new behind-the-scenes images from the set of The Fantastic Four: First Steps. The MCU finally introduced its version of Marvel's First Family, but with the added twist that they come from a different universe (Earth-828). One of the notable members of the superteam is Ben Grimm, and the character's heavy VFX process has been part of the discussion among fans ever since the film was announced as part of Phase 6.

The Bear star Ebon Moss-Bachrach brought The Thing to life in The Fantastic Four, and set photos confirmed that the actor performed the role in a motion-capture suit. This notable confirmation was an exciting development for the character, considering that it made the character feel more realistic and engaging during filming. While the movie is still enjoying its run in theaters, a glimpse of how the fan-favorite Fantastic Four member came to life is showcased in officially released behind-the-scenes images.

Framestore (via X) revealed new behind-the-scenes images from The Fantastic Four: First Steps that pulled back the curtain on how Ebon Moss-Bachrach brought The Thing to life in the movie.

While the actor looks different before adding the visual effects, the motion capture suit he wears helps capture his facial expression and naturally incorporates it into the finished shot of him as The Thing in the movie.

Framestore

More before-and-after images of Moss-Bachrach are shown, revealing that the motion capture adapted seamlessly to a different environment (for this instance, a spaceship while The Thing pilots the vehicle in deep space).

Framestore

This behind-the-scenes image showcases another look at Ebon Moss-Bachrach's version of The Thing. It shows the actor in a carrying pose to make it look like he is holding something before the finished shot reveals that a car was CGI'd in the frame.

Framestore

These images provide a better look at how drastically Ebon Moss-Bachrach looked behind the scenes and in the finished shots in The Fantastic Four: First Steps. This wasn't the first time that Marvel Studios had used motion capture, considering that they had done it with past established characters like Mark Ruffalo's Hulk and Josh Brolin's Thanos.

Directed by Matt Shakman (WandaVision), The Fantastic Four: First Steps is headlined by a stellar cast led by Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Joseph Quinn as the titular team of heroes. The movie serves as the launchpad for the MCU's Phase 6, with story elements expected to carry over into the crossover event, Avengers: Doomsday.

Why The Thing’s CGI Is the Perfect Choice for ‘Fantastic Four’

Marvel Studios

Ebon Moss-Bachrach delivers a truly spectacular performance as The Thing in The Fantastic Four: First Steps, and a considerable chunk of it is due to the visual effects that Framestore and Marvel Studios worked together to achieve for the movie.

Despite being a fully CGI character, The Thing still managed to show compelling emotions during notable sequences, such as when Sue Storm was giving birth to Franklin during a high-stakes chase in deep space and subtle moments with his love interest, Rachel Rozman (played by What If...? star Natasha Lyonne).

From the different nuances to the big emotion, the visual effects team did their magic and helped The Thing stand out and be more human alongside the rest of Marvel's First Family. This made The Thing's emotional beats more natural on-screen and allowed Moss-Bachrach's performance to shine and not get wasted.

Moss-Bachrach's character wasn't the only one who received the incredible VFX treatment. Joseph Quinn's Human Torch also received an inventive approach on-screen after bits of dirt, grime, and dust spatter onto the camera lens, making it an immersive way for viewers to see on the big screen.