Watch: Marvel Studios Celebrates Fantastic Four Disney+ Release With New 10-Hour The Thing Video

Marvel Studios set the stage for The Fantastic Four: First Steps' Disney+ release by giving fans a 10-hour video centered on Ebon Moss-Bachrach's The Thing. Following the movie's release, Marvel put Moss-Bachrach at the forefront of marketing, highlighting multiple behind-the-scenes looks at the star putting in his work to bring The Thing to life in the MCU. The star of The Bear looks to continue this impressive run with Marvel Studios, most immediately with the film's digital and streaming debut.

The Marvel Entertainment YouTube account released a 10-hour-long video starring Ebon Moss-Bachrach's The Thing from The Fantastic Four: First Steps. Titled "Fantastic Four's Ben 'The Thing' Grimm Waiting | 10-Hour Peaceful Ambient Noises | Marvel Ambiance," the video shows Ben Grimm standing at the kitchen counter in the Baxter Building, donning his full Fantastic Four costume. He does not say anything, as ambient sounds play in the background and the clock ticks on the wall.

The full video can be seen below:

Additionally, Disney+'s social media feeds shared a new 48-second trailer for The Fantastic Four: First Steps to celebrate its arrival on Disney+. This trailer highlighted some of the film's biggest moments, with much of the footage dedicated to the team's origin story and the lead-up to Ben Grimm's iconic "It's Clobberin' Time" line.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps was the 37th movie release in MCU history and the first theatrical release in Phase 6. Starring Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach, the team starts off four years after getting their powers, fighting smaller villains like Mole Man before Galactus and the Silver Surfer threaten the safety of their world. The Fantastic Four: First Steps will begin streaming on Disney+ on Wednesday, November 5.

Where The Thing & The Fantastic Four Go From Here

Marvel Studios

While the Fantastic Four do not yet have a sequel confirmed after their original MCU solo outing, they are far from done in Marvel's greater universe. As of writing, they are confirmed for the cast of Marvel Studios' Avengers: Doomsday, as all four main team members will join the fight against Doctor Doom with the Avengers, New Avengers, and X-Men.

At the end of The Fantastic Four, fans see Sue Storm walk up on Victor Von Doom, who is acquainting himself with Sue and Reed Richards' four-year-old son, Franklin Richards. Considering Franklin is regarded as the most powerful being in existence, Doom is expected to try to tap into Franklin's reality-bending powers to exert control over the multiverse.

Considering Reed Richards is regarded as arguably the smartest person alive (with the rest of the team still being highly capable), the Fantastic Four will be integral in helping the Avengers take Doom down. However, since they do not seem to know about Doom's capabilities in their first movie, they will learn about his true nature and how dangerous he is along with everybody else.

Moving forward, while Doom is the team's main priority in Doomsday and Secret Wars, they will play a pivotal role in the MCU's overall narrative for years to come.