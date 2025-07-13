Marvel Studios Just Fixed MCU’s The Thing in 1 Significant Way (And I’m So Happy)

Select MCU fans witnessed the first finished look at The Thing from The Fantastic Four: First Steps, and it appears Marvel Studios made a major tweak to this stone-faced character. Surprisingly, however, this fix is more of an emotional upgrade than anything else.

Ahead of The Fantastic Four: First Steps theatrical release, Marvel Studios previewed 30 minutes of the upcoming film for fans and critics in Brazil. Among the reactions posted online was praise for the film's CGI, including a noteworthy improvement to The Thing's trademark blue eyes, which appear larger in the movie's final cut than they looked in The Fantastic Four's teasers and trailers.

Marvel Studios

Not only was this tweak deemed an upgrade from a visual effects standpoint, but being able to better see The Thing's eyes under his brow of rubble is a huge win both the character and Ben Grimm star, Ebon Moss-Bachrach. For one, it allows his humanity - a defining element of The Thing's comic book storyline - to shine through. And, as for Moss-Bachrach, who performed the role in a motion-capture suit, this means his performance is more likely to translate on-screen and allow those emotional beats to land.

Marvel Studios

Coming to theaters on July 25, Fantastic Four: First Steps is the first Phase 6 film of the MCU and stars Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Julia Garner, and Ralph Ineson. Directed by WandaVision's Matt Shakman, the MCU's introduction to Marvel's First Family takes place in a 1960s-inspired, retro-futuristic timeline where Galactus threats to devour their world.

The Thing's Upgrade Is a Window To The Fantastic Four's Focus

One of the most fascinating elements of Ben Grimm/The Thing's character is his human struggle with his inhuman appearance. However, previous film adaptations of The Fantastic Four struggled to bring The Thing to live-action in a believable way and one that wasn't stiff or limited by prosthetics.

Thanks to advancements in CGI, coupled with years of experience with the Hulk, Marvel Studios has seemingly found a way for Ebon Moss-Bachrach's performance to come through while also presenting a comic book accurate version of the hero. The fact that Marvel has only continued to adjust and improve the design to allow for even more of Moss-Bachrach's performance suggests it was a priority.

Furthermore, this change The Thing's eyes may actually complements the character's First Steps story. So far, marketing for the film has shown Ben Grimm's reluctance to repeat his iconic catchphrase with him making a distinction between his celebrity persona and cartoon portrayals with who he is in reality. In updating and emphasizing his human eyes (and giving him a beard?), Marvel Studios isn't just grounding the character but also allowing Ben Grimm to make his point in more ways than one.

