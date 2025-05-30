MCU: The Thing Loses His Shirt In New Merch (Photos)

Marvel Studios has revealed much more of The Thing in new merchandise for The Fantastic Four: First Steps. Ebon Moss-Bachrach (The Bear) will portray Ben Grimm in the upcoming MCU film, whose human body is turned into a rock monster after a mission to space goes awry. The Thing's appearance has been the source of debate among Marvel fans as they await to see how the MCU's version of the character compares to those in previous iterations.

A new video from Hasbro promoting its Marvel Legends line-up of official action figures for The Fantastic Four: First Steps reveals The Thing's shirtless look.

Hasbro

The action figure gives a better look at The Thing's rock surface and reveals how this exterior is consistent across his entire body. The Thing's superhuman physique gives the character super-strength abilities, and his stony body allows him to endure almost any attack.

Hasbro

While Ben Grimm's stony shell obscures his human body, the action figure exhibits that the character will still have human details, as seen in the muscle definition on his arms and chest.

Hasbro

While some depictions of The Thing have him wearing no clothes (such as in 2015's Fantastic Four film), The Fantastic Four: First Steps will seemingly keep Ben Grimm in some uniform at all times. The Thing's blue-and-white F4 pants and bracelet help to keep the quadrant feeling like a superhero team with their matching outfits.

Hasbro

Prior to this merch reveal, The Thing was depicted in The Fantastic Four: First Steps marketing wearing either civilian clothing or his team's white-and-blue superhero suit. However, one shot in the recent trailer for the MCU film does confirm that The Thing will be seen shirtless in the film as he's seen pulling a ship through the water (although his body is mostly obscured).

Marvel Studios

The Thing's shirtless appearance is quite a traditional look for the character, which links to his design in Marvel comics. Similar to the Hulk, the inhuman brawler chooses to go bare-chested in many instances, likely because his larger frame would destroy normal shirts during fights.

Marvel

Fans will see the Thing's official design in The Fantastic Four: First Steps on July 25. The movie is directed by Matt Shakman, and stars Moss-Bachrach, Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, and Joseph Quinn as the core four superheroes. This will be the Fantastic Four's official debut in the MCU, and it sees them attempt to save their planet from the Devourer of Worlds, Galactus.

What to Expect From The Thing in The Fantastic Four: First Steps

Teases of Moss-Bachrach's Thing in The Fantastic Four: First Steps reveal that the character is well-liked in the community, as he is often shown doing good deeds, or will display his strength for children's amusement.

The character's major struggles in Marvel lore often relate to Ben Grimm's difficulty accepting his new body. His transition from charming space pilot to stony monster is difficult for Ben to handle, as The Thing is often perceived as angry or scary thanks to his rough exterior, when he is truly a sensitive and kind soul underneath.

Given that The Thing is seen in multiple outfits in Fantastic Four's marketing and merchandise, it's expected that he will debut the shirtless look at times, potentially during action sequences. Alternatively, The Thing's shirtless look could be linked to his internal journey of self-acceptance, and may be something he dons toward the end of the film as a way of proudly embracing his rock powers.