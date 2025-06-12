Ironheart Season 2 Status & Show Future Addressed by Lead Star (Exclusive)

Marvel Studio's Ironheart may not have officially debuted yet, but fans are already asking what's next, and now, the series' lead star has weighed in. The upcoming Disney+ show, which stars Dominique Thorne as genius inventor Riri Williams, will explore the young hero’s journey following her MCU debut in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. With the series set to begin streaming on June 24, Thorne recently addressed the potential for Ironheart Season 2 and what the future could hold for her character in the MCU.

During an exclusive interview with The Direct's David Thompson, Ironheart star Dominique Thorne was asked what she'd like to explore next with her character if Season 2 of her Disney+ series were to be greenlit. Admittedly, Thorne explained it'd be hard to answer "without spoiling everything" about Season 1.

She went on to elaborate that she'd "like to see her explore the full range of other options presented to her in Season 1:"

"Actually don't think I can even say that without spoiling everything...I would like to see her explore the full range of other options presented to her in Season 1."

Expanding on how Season 1 reshapes Riri's worldview, Thorne explained how the character's growing awareness could set up interesting choices for her future, "There's a lot more going on than she ever cared to know or to understand:"

"I think this time around, once again, her mind is opened about what actually exists in the world, realizing that it's so much bigger than what she thought even in her hometown, that things are so much bigger and there's a lot more going on than she ever cared to know or to understand."

Looking ahead, the Ironheart star teased that Riri's next chapter could involve making bold, unexpected decisions as she embraces a broader range of possibilities:

"So now that she does know what's out there, what does she choose? And, when she makes a choice, we know that she'll commit. And so what does that, what does that look like for her to lean into the total left field option of what we would expect from her? I think that would be pretty cool."

When asked directly if she'd heard any official talk of an Ironheart Season 2 being in the works, she replied, "No, no. Not yet." However, just because Thorne has not been privy to any Season 2 conversations does not necessarily mean that Marvel Studios hasn't been discussing the series' potential future amongst its own creative executives.

Marvel Studios

Despite the lack of conviction regarding another Ironheart season, Throne expressed some confidence about Riri's return to the MCU, teasing a potential appearance in Avengers: Doomsday or Secret Wars.

For now, Ironheart kicks off its six-episode debut on June 24 with a three-episode premiere on Disney+, marking the final chapter of the MCU's Phase Five ahead of The Fantastic Four: First Steps this July. The series follows Riri Williams (Thorne) as she returns to Chicago after the events of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, determined to build something iconic. But as her genius-level tech innovations attract attention, she finds herself caught in a clash between science and sorcery, thanks to the rise of The Hood (Anthony Ramos).

What To Expect from Ironheart Season 1

Marvel Studios

Before any ideas of a Season 2, Ironheart Season 1 is set to bring a fresh perspective to the MCU by planting its roots firmly in Chicago, marking the franchise's first major project set entirely in the Windy City. Producer Ryan Coogler compared the city and Riri Williams to having "an armored exterior" but being "full of love" inside, setting the tone for a grounded and emotionally resonant story.

The series picks up "days after [Black Panther: Wakanda Forever]," making its timeline placement curious. It's technically the final Phase 5 project, but chronologically, it unfolds before the others. This unique setup positions Ironheart as a bridge between phases, continuing Riri's evolution seemingly before the events of Captain America: Brave New World of Thunderbolts*.

Ramos' Parker Robbins is standing in her way this time, a dark magic-wielding villain whose supernatural powers challenge (and possibly merge with) Riri's tech-driven abilities. Thorne previously teased the tension between the two, describing Robbins as "super dark" and promising a twist on the traditional hero-villain dynamic.