Where Peter Parker Travels In 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' — Every Major Location (With Map)

Tom Holland's Peter Parker was all over New York City in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, with the film introducing many locations that are entirely new to the MCU. Although Marvel Studios' last Spider-Man film, No Way Home, was set entirely in New York, its multiversal story arguably made the movie feel much larger than the city itself. The solo film before it, Far From Home, barely featured New York at all, instead sending Peter and his classmates across Europe. Spider-Man 4 brings the web-slinger back to his street-level roots, with Holland, Zendaya, Mark Ruffalo, Sadie Sink, and more bringing the MCU's version of the Big Apple to life.

Ten locations take center stage in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, serving as the backdrop for everything from the film's climactic battles to smaller, more emotional character moments. From a classroom to a ship-turned-home, these settings help ground the MCU's Summer 2026 blockbuster, even as the stakes for Tom Holland's Spider-Man reach new heights.

Every Location in Spider-Man: Brand New Day That Peter Parker Visited

Empire State University

Marvel Studios

Address: Manhattan, NYC (MCU); 2 Union Avenue, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866 (real world)

As Peter Parker struggles to understand his ongoing mutations, he quickly heads to Empire State University (ESU) to seek the help of Professor Banner (aka Mark Ruffalo's Bruce Banner/Hulk). It's unclear how long Bruce has been teaching at ESU, though he seemingly began working there sometime after She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, as he wasn't depicted as a professor in the Disney+ series.

Peter spends at least 30 minutes to an hour at ESU discussing his mutations with Bruce and developing a device that could theoretically suppress the harmful aspects of a mutation while allowing its beneficial effects to remain. After lying that he's heading to the library, initially walking in the wrong direction, as Bruce points out, Peter leaves ESU to continue his research.

Department of Damage Control HQ

Marvel Studios

Address: Manhattan, NYC (MCU); Flatiron Building at Fifth Avenue and Broadway in Manhattan (Marvel Comics)

Following Brand New Day's action-packed opening, which sees a tank smash into a Department of Damage Control (DODC) building, Peter heads to the agency's Manhattan headquarters to speak with its director, Tramell Williams' William Metzger. Their brief conversation reveals little, with neither party seemingly willing to share much information. Metzger does, however, tell Peter that he has no idea what the term "Vmax" means after Peter learns that the unseen enemy is searching for it.

Peter later returns to DODC headquarters for an unexpected showdown with the Hulk, whom Sadie Sink's Jean mentally controls and brings along as her brute force. Jean can only control the Smart Hulk, however, and after she loses her grip on Bruce, he quickly transforms into the Savage Hulk, the first time he's been seen in a rage-fueled state since 2015's Avengers: Age of Ultron. Peter eventually manages to talk Bruce down, but the Avenger is swiftly taken to a psychiatric facility.

Department of Damage Control Detention Center

Marvel Studios

Address: Roosevelt Island, Manhattan, New York City (MCU)

Much of Brand New Day's third act takes place at the DODC's detention center on Roosevelt Island, where Sadie Sink's Jean Grey is held captive and subjected to experiments following the brutal trials endured by her sister. While Jean is strapped to a chair in a spacious room that tactfully keeps her far enough away from DODC personnel to prevent her from invading their minds, Peter fights his way through the facility's prison-like interior, lined with caged walls.

The detention center is also where Peter is (almost) fatally wounded after taking a bullet from Frank Castle meant for Jean. Before that, however, it's where he finally embraces the mutations that have plagued him throughout the film, proudly declaring that he is "both" Peter Parker and Spider-Man in a brilliant display of his newfound organic web powers.

Central Park

Marvel Studios

Address: 59th 110th St., Manhattan, NY 10019 (MCU & real world)

Central Park is the one location on this list that Peter Parker never actually visits. Instead, the iconic NYC location serves as the backdrop for a flashback in which Jean Grey experiments with her powers alongside her sister, Sarah Grey, before the latter is captured by the DODC.

The two sisters are shown sitting on a bench and playfully jumping into the minds of unsuspecting parkgoers before Sarah offers to grab ice cream for them. She is then tranquilized and ambushed by DODC agents, prompting her to jump into Jean's mind to prevent the agency from taking them both. When Jean eventually awakens to find that her sister and the DODC are long gone, she flees the park and begins searching for Sarah.

Silvercup Studios

Marvel Studios

Address: 42-22 22nd St, Long Island City, NY 11101 (MCU & real world)

One of Brand New Day's most shocking moments takes place atop Silvercup Studios, where it briefly appears that Zendaya's MJ finally remembers Peter Parker, only for the reveal that Jean has taken control of her to shatter the moment.

Jean then nearly kills MJ by flinging her from the rooftop. Fortunately, in a moment eerily reminiscent of Andrew Garfield's scene in The Amazing Spider-Man 2, Peter leaps after her, webs her up, and embraces MJ to shield her from the impact. On the ground outside Silvercup Studios, Peter begs Jean to leave the two of them alone. When the mutant eventually drives away, Peter catches a brief glimpse of her face in the back of a vehicle, giving him enough to identify her later.

Yelena Belova’s Office

Marvel Studios

Address: Coney Island, Brooklyn, New York (MCU)

Tom Holland's Peter Parker begins investigating the initial attack on the DODC by visiting one of NYC's New Avengers, Florence Pugh's Yelena Belova, aka Black Widow. However, her office isn't in the Thunderbolts* Watchtower; instead, she's settled into a Russian bathhouse in Brooklyn. To speak with her, Peter is instructed to strip down and join Yelena in a sauna, though he keeps his mask on to protect his identity.

Yelena is later seen at the bathhouse again when she video calls Peter, MJ, and Ned, helping them discover that Jean had a sister named Sarah. This revelation is the final piece Peter needs to realize he was wrong about Jean, prompting him to head to the DODC detention center to save her.

Peter Parker’s Apartment

Marvel Studios

Address: Greenpoint Terminal Warehouse, 73 West Street, Brooklyn, NY 11222 (real world pop-up replica)

Peter Parker quickly sets up shop in an attic-like loft, which his landlord warns is filled with asbestos, though the cheap rent is enough for him to call the rundown space home. Furnished with little more than the basic necessities, Peter spends much of his time tinkering with his suit and other technology while running tests and scenarios to inhibit his emerging mutations.

While the apartment doesn't actually exist as a permanent NYC location, fans were briefly able to visit a pop-up replica created by Sony Pictures and Little Caesars. The recreation was packed with Easter eggs that weren't easy to spot in the film, including Peter's Midtown High Decathlon blazer and a Mets hat.

Ned & MJ's Apartment

Marvel Studios

Address: Lower Manhattan (MCU)

Peter finally comes face-to-face with his former best friends, Ned and MJ, for the first time in four years at a housewarming party for their new apartment in Lower Manhattan. Introducing himself as a fake "friendly neighbor," as MJ puts it, Peter stumbles upon Ned's conspiracy board during the party and witnesses MJ kissing her new boyfriend, played by Ahsoka star Eman Esfandi. The emotionally devastating encounter sends Peter's emerging mutations into overdrive.

Ned and MJ's apartment is revisited later in Brand New Day, after MJ realizes her memories have been wiped, and she invites Peter upstairs to spend some time with Ned. It's in their living room that Peter finally realizes DODC Director Metzger has been lying to him about Jean Grey, setting the stage for the movie's final act.

Golden Girl Brooklyn

Address: Unknown

After Jean briefly takes control of MJ on the roof of Silvercup Studios, Peter realizes he must do everything in his power to protect her. His search leads him to Frank Castle (Jon Bernthal), who has made a home aboard the decommissioned Golden Girl Brooklyn in an undisclosed dockyard. The ship's cramped quarters are just enough for New York's Punisher, with a kitchen, living area, bunk-bed sleeping quarters, and even a workbench squeezed inside. Frank is shockingly kind enough to let Peter and MJ stay with him temporarily, underscoring a shift in his public status.

Another of Brand New Day's most emotional moments unfolds aboard the Golden Girl Brooklyn, where Peter returns from battle to discover that MJ has found the note he wrote years earlier, which explains the spell from No Way Home and professes his love for her.

Metro General Hospital

Marvel Studios

Address: 479 W 58th Street, New York, NY 10019 (MCU)

The somber fallout from Spider-Man 4's third act unfolds primarily at Metro General Hospital, a location that appeared repeatedly throughout Marvel's Netflix era. Tom Holland's hero spends an undisclosed amount of time recovering at the hospital after arriving with a near-fatal gunshot wound to the abdomen that required extensive medical care. Peter eventually wakes to find Frank at his bedside, where the Punisher apologizes for putting him in the hospital and commends Peter for his bravery in taking a bullet for Jean.

Frank soon devises a plan to sneak Peter out of the hospital unnoticed, putting on the Spider-Man mask while the actual web-slinger leaves dressed as an ordinary civilian. Outside the hospital, Peter gets a glimpse of just how much New York loves and supports Spider-Man, even sharing a small moment with a young boy who playfully pretends to sling a web at him.

An overhead mapping of Peter Parker's journey throughout New York in Brand New Day can be seen below:

The Direct

Read more about when to expect Spider-Man: Brand New Day to begin streaming.