DC Officially Sets Date for James Gunn's Darkseid Expected Casting Announcement

DC Studios is poised to unveil its new Darkseid actor soon, setting the stage for the arrival of the franchise's eventual big bad. James Gunn has been at the forefront of keeping everyone in the loop about what's next for DCU, such as teasing Darkseid's arrival in an upcoming DC Studios animated project, Mister Miracle. This series is based on Tom King and Mitch Gerads' 12-issue comic run that revolves around Scott Free and Big Barda, which introduces Apokolips, the Anti-Life Equation, and key New Gods.

Mister Miracle will take the spotlight at Warner Bros. Animation and DC Studios' presentation at the Annecy Festival on Thursday, June 25. Cast members will likely be announced during the event, including the actor behind Darkseid.

In January 2026, Mister Miracle showrunner Tom King confirmed that casting for Darkseid and other characters from the series was underway, indicating that an announcement was imminent:

"The big announcement, like who was cast, that hasn't come yet, and it's going to come, and I can't wait to do it. But that's what we've been working on...We're doing casting. I'm the executive producer, so there's a thousand roles to cast."

DC Studios' presentation at the Annecy Festival is a prime spot for big reveals, including the first look at Darkseid's design for the series, as well as expected casting news and details on how the show will fit into the DCU.

It's worth noting that James Gunn's DCU approach has carried animation voices over to live-action, meaning the voice actor for Darkseid will likely be the one who brings him to life on-screen down the line.

DC Comics

This isn't the first time that DC Studios has provided fans with a major tease about Darkseid. In April 2026, the Superman Experience: Defenders Unite show unveiled the first look at DCU's Darkseid, but it appeared to be an unofficial, early design.

DC Studios

Ray Porter played Darkseid in Zack Snyder's Justice League, delivering a menacing performance as the Lord of Apokolips. The actor's deep, commanding voice became a fan favorite, and the new Darkseid actor has a tough legacy to live up to.

Outside of Darkseid's appearance, there is a lot of anticipation surrounding Mister Miracle. It is considered by many to be one of the most intimate and ambitious character studies in DC history, due to its exploration of PTSD involving Scott Free and his marriage to Big Barda. Mister Miracle will feature several New Gods under the DCU umbrella, namely Highfather, Lightray, Orion, and Funky Flashman. No release date has been revealed for Mister Miracle.

Darkseid's Imminent DCU Debut Hints at the Endgame of James Gunn's DC Reboot

Warner Bros.

While James Gunn repeatedly clarified that Darkseid will not be the overarching big bad of the early DCU, his looming presence in the upcoming Mister Miracle animated series signals something bigger: Gunn's DCU reboot is playing the long game by introducing Darkseid and the New Gods, tying them into larger overarching cosmic stakes ahead.

By placing Mister Miracle this early in the animated space, Gunn may be using the New Gods saga as a conduit for exploring deeper themes, such as trauma, freedom, and family. Unveiling Darkseid, Apokolips, and the Anti-Life Equation plants seeds for future chapters in the DCU canon.

This is a world-building strategy that could pay off well, much like how James Gunn used the early Guardians of the Galaxy films to set up cosmic threats (mainly Thanos and the Infinity Stones).

The DCU isn't rushing toward an Avengers-style Darkseid showdown. Mister Miracle could strategically establish and humanize the New Gods' mythology to deliver an emotionally resonant payoff when the true endgame of Chapter 1 arrives.