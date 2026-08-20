Hayden Christensen Reveals The Perfect Future Star Wars Series That Would Reunite Anakin With Obi-Wan & Padme

Anakin Skywalker actor Hayden Christensen expressed his willingness to return in a future live-action Star Wars series that would reunite him with Ewan McGregor's Obi-Wan Kenobi and Natalie Portman's Padmé Amidala. Christensen brought Anakin to life in the Skywalker Saga's prequel trilogy, chronicling the Chosen One's fall to the Dark Side and transformation into Darth Vader. After years away from the franchise, the actor returned to the galaxy far, far away in Obi-Wan Kenobi in 2022 and then in Ahsoka in 2023, where he portrayed both the Force ghost of Anakin and the character during the Clone Wars era in key flashbacks.

Speaking as a guest in the latest episode of the Hey Jonas Podcast (via Instagram), Hayden Christensen confirmed that he is open to making a live-action The Clone Wars series, pointing out that it would be fun to reunite with his fellow prequel trilogy co-stars Ewan McGregor and Natalie Portman:

"I know that Ewan McGregor would love to do more with it. I’ve heard Natalie [Portman] would love to come back. Sam Jackson. So you could get the band back together. Please get the band back together. That would be good fun."

Star Wars

The Clone Wars period, set between Attack of the Clones and Revenge of the Sith, has long been a fan-favorite era, and it was heavily expanded in the animated series. In live-action, however, it has remained largely unexplored, limited mostly to flashbacks in Ahsoka Season 1 and in part of Obi-Wan Kenobi Season 1.

Christensen's comments are consistent with what his Ahsoka co-star previously mentioned in September 2023. In a previous social media post, Ariana Greenblatt, who portrayed the young Ahsoka Tano and shared scenes with Christensen in the series, responded to fan excitement about a potential live-action Clone Wars series, noting that she and Christensen had already discussed the idea:

"Thanks so much for the kind words, we laughed and talked about that tonight."

Star Wars

Hayden Christensen isn't the only one willing for another Star Wars comeback. In May 2023, Natalie Portman expressed enthusiasm for a comeback as Padmé Amidala, admitting that she would be "open to it."

"I have no information on this. No one's ever asked me to return, but I'm open to it.”

Following the end of Obi-Wan Kenobi Season 1, McGregor has been open to returning in more Star Wars projects, admitting in April 2022 that he would be "totally up [for it]" when the opportunity arises:

"If we were to get an opportunity to do it again, I’d be totally up for that. Here I go again. It’s like me knocking at Disney’s door again!"

Samuel L. Jackson has been more than willing to reprise his role as Mace Windu despite the character's death, and a potential live-action Clone Wars series would be the perfect fit.

Hayden Christensen's ongoing willingness to return to Star Wars has been well documented, but his latest comments about reuniting the prequel cast are exciting and quite feasible if all the stars align.

What a Live-Action Clone Wars Featuring Anakin, Obi-Wan, & Padmé Would Look Like

Star Wars

The last time fans saw Hayden Christensen's Anakin Skywalker, Ewan McGregor's Obi-Wan Kenobi, and Padmé Amidala together was during Star Wars: The Revenge of the Sith. A live-action Clone Wars project, whether a full series or a limited run on Disney+, would offer an ideal and fitting way to bring them back together.

While most of the stories from this period have already been told in the animated space, seeing a live-action retelling or filling in the gaps centered around other narratives, combined with the cinematic spectacle of modern Star Wars stories as seen in Andor and Ahsoka, would be an exciting prospect.

Padme's portrayal in Clone Wars has been highly praised by Star Wars diehards for giving the character greater agency and significance within the period's political climate. Seeing this performance with Natalie Portman returning to the role would be one of the most compelling aspects of such a series.

Obi-Wan Kenobi and Ahsoka only provided glimpses of Hayden Christensen and Ewan McGregor's lightsaber skills after showcasing a full-blown masterclass in the prequels. A live-action Clone Wars series would finally let the duo return to that peak form with no restraints, unleashing their expertise in large-scale Jedi combat alongside clone troopers.

Aside from the core trio, Ariana Greenblatt could reprise her role as a young Ahsoka, Temuera Morrison could return as Captain Rex, and Samuel L. Jackson could return as Mace Windu, further expanding the show's potential ensemble.

All in all, they already have the pieces in place to do this. It's just a matter of whether Lucasfilm would pull the trigger and make this live-action Clone Wars project work.