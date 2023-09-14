Star Wars and Disney+ just released a poster featuring Hayden Christensen’s Anakin Skywalker in his Clone Wars armor, giving fans the best look at the character in a live-action version of his iconic outfit from animation.

Hayden Christensen’s Anakin Skywalker made his triumphant return to Star Wars once again in Disney+’s Ahsoka.

Episode 5 really highlighted the character, featuring Anakin and Ahsoka Tano in multiple flashbacks that took place during Star Wars: The Clone Wars.

Star Wars and Disney have recently capitalized on the actor’s return to the franchise by featuring him in different ways to market Ahsoka, including a poster showcasing him, as well as including him in teaser trailers.

Star Wars Releases Clone Wars Anakin Poster

In a new Ahsoka poster revealed by Star Wars, Hayden Christensen was shown front and center in his iconic Star Wars: The Clone Wars armor.

This comes after Anakin appeared in a flashback during Episode 5 of Ahsoka where the character could be seen during the Clone Wars on Ryloth leading Ahsoka and the 501st Legion of clone troopers into battle.

The poster’s background also showcases the World Between Worlds, the mystical realm between time and space where Anakin was able to combine with and train Ahsoka.

This released image offers the best look at the live-action version of Anakin’s Clone Wars armor, as it details the chest piece along with the properly colored robes that he donned in the animated show.

Anakin’s hair is also shorter in the poster and the flashback than it was when he was in the World Between Worlds, fully highlighting that this version of the character truly came from the beginning of the Clone Wars, just after Attack of the Clones.

Will Anakin Show Up in Ahsoka Again?

Since Star Wars released an official character poster of Anakin Skywalker, some fans might assume that they plan on including him in the other remaining episodes of Ahsoka.

However, it is important to remember that Star Wars usually gives posters to all of the important characters for example, Marrok received a poster for Episode 4, and he is more than likely gone for good.

That means that, just because Anakin received a poster of his own, he probably won’t appear in the show again. The reasoning behind Star Wars releasing the Clone Wars-inspired picture of the character is likely just to highlight the flashback from Episode 5.

However, it is entirely possible that Anakin could come back one more time before Ahsoka is finished.

Now that Anakin and Ahsoka have communicated with one another, Anakin could very well return as a Force ghost, maybe in the last episode.

Even though he taught her one last lesson in the World Between Worlds, Ahsoka could find comfort in knowing that Anakin will always be with her.

Episode 5 of Ahsoka is available to stream on Disney+.