Ahsoka Season 2 Confirms Return of Major Star Wars Character Missing From Season 1

Star Wars fans will get to see something that has been a cornerstone of the Star Wars universe since 1977's A New Hope in Ahsoka Season 2, and the crazy thing is that it wasn't featured in Season 1. Star Wars is a franchise that has been around for almost 50 years. Since its inception, certain elements have become synonymous with the franchise. For example, everyone associates lightsabers, the Millennium Falcon, and even characters like Darth Vader and Yoda with Star Wars. Even people who aren't fans know what those are.

Ahsoka actor Eman Esfandi (who will be portraying Ezra Bridger in the upcoming installment) recently shared a video via Instagram that revealed one of those synonymous elements that were missing from Season 1 will finally make their way into Season 2.

Specifically, the video Esfandi shared showcased two extras on the set of Ahsoka Season 2 in classic stormtrooper costumes. They weren't wearing helmets, but the white armor and the details of the armor clearly represented original stormtroopers that were featured in the original trilogy.

Notably, standard stormtroopers did not make an appearance in Ahsoka Season 1, despite the series exploring the remnants of the Galactic Empire. Grand Admiral Thrawn and his legion of Night Troopers were included in the first season, but they were undead soldiers who had modified or broken armor.

The two individuals seen in the Instagram video are wearing clean stormtrooper armor and look as though they just put on their costumes for the first time.

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This indicates that, in Season 2, Thrawn will reunite with other important figures who were involved with the Empire before its fall, and that, in the regular Star Wars galaxy, he will try to wage war on the New Republic with his Night Troopers and with any standard stormtroopers who are still loyal to the Empire.

Since the regular stormtroopers were not showcased in Season 1, Star Wars fans will undoubtedly be excited to see them. As mentioned, they have been around since the opening scene of the original film in 1977, and are one of those cornerstone elements of the galaxy far, far away that everyone (even non-Star Wars fans) knows.

It is worth noting that, at Star Wars Celebration 2025, a concept teaser was shown for Ahsoka Season 2. One piece of artwork that was shown included Thrawn sitting on a command bridge, and standard stormtroopers fighting for the Empire against the New Republic.

So, fans can expect to see standard stormtroopers make a grand return in Ahsoka Season 2. It has been teased that Thrawn's war against the New Republic will be something the upcoming series will focus heavily on, so the stormtroopers could have major roles in the Disney+ show.

The full video posted to Instagram can be seen below:

Other Star Wars Elements That Weren't in Season 1 That Will Be in Ahsoka Season 2

Zeb

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Aside from Kanan Jarrus (since he died in Rebels), Zeb was the only member of the Ghost crew to not appear in Ahsoka Season 1. Before Ahsoka Season 2 is released, Zeb will be featured on the big screen in The Mandalorian & Grogu. However, it was confirmed in that Star Wars Celebration teaser that Zeb will appear in some capacity in Ahsoka Season 2.

The extent of Zeb's role in Season 2 has not yet been revealed, but most likely, there will be a big reunion between the Ghost crew at some point in the season. His involvement in the show also could hint that he will be bridging the gap between The Mandalorian & Grogu and Ahsoka, since both of those projects take place within the MandoVerse.

Dathomir

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The Nightsisters of Dathomir were integral to the plot of Ahsoka Season 1, and they will be returning in Season 2. However, the witches' home planet, Dathomir, will also be featured in the upcoming installment.

Dathomir is famously the home planet of Maul, a popular character who will be receiving his own Disney+ series in 2026. Dathomir has been featured in Star Wars animation before, as well as in video games, but now it will grace live-action in a major way in Ahsoka Season 2.

Mortis Gods

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The Mortis gods technically made an appearance in Ahsoka Season 1, as Baylan Skoll was seen standing on a statue of the Father on Peridea at the end of the finale. However, they didn't show up in the flesh, but that is expected to change in Season 2.

The Mortis gods' involvement in Season 2 has been teased multiple times. Aside from their statues popping up at the end of Season 1, series creator Dave Filoni confirmed that they would play some sort of role in the story for Season 2. It is possible that the gods, and maybe even Abeloth, could be the greater power Baylan went to search for at the end of Season 1.

The Mortis gods have been featured in The Clone Wars, and their existence was talked about in Rebels.