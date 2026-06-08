New Man of Tomorrow Set Photos Unveil Best Look At Superman’s New Costume

Set photos from Man of Tomorrow are giving fans their best look yet at Superman's upgraded costume, and the changes are subtle, but impactful. The sequel to James Gunn's 2025 Superman will see both David Corenswet's farm-raised hero and Nicholas Hoult's Lex Luthor with new suits, with Gunn having already officially revealed Luthor's warsuit. Now, Superman's new threads have been caught on camera too, and the differences from the original film are worth breaking down.

Man of Tomorrow has been filming at night on outdoor locations in Atlanta, Georgia, with the city doubling for (presumably) areas of Metropolis. Bystanders on the ground have been snapping photos and sharing them online, giving fans their first real glimpses of the production in action.

A recently photographed scene appeared to show Superman and Lex in the middle of a fight, which is significant. The sequel has confirmed that the two will team up to take on Brainiac, but it looks like, either before or after their truce, Lex wants to see if his new gear can make him a match for Supes.

Now, new set photos (from Desiree on X) have given fans a much clearer look at Corenswet back in the red and blue, and the suit is different from what he wore in 2025.

The most dramatic detail is the damage, also seen in images via Just Jared. Superman's torso is scorched with heavy dark burn marks covering most of the area between the S crest and the belt, suggesting Clark just got shot by some type of weapon Lex is using.

Beyond the battle damage, the costume itself has changed in a few key ways. The most obvious is the collar.

Where the original suit featured a more rounded neckline, the new version has a sharper, more defined divot at the front of the neck. Gunn went through a few (minorly tweaked) collar iterations on the first film, but none of them are quite this precise.

The fit is also tighter across the board. The original suit had visible wrinkles and some extra give, but this version conforms more closely to Corenswet's frame.

There is also debate online about the S symbol, with some fans pointing out that it looks slightly larger, or that it may have shifted up a bit toward the neckline.

DC Studios

The color is worth noting too. The night filming makes it difficult to be 100% certain, but the suit looks to have deeper shade of blue compared to the sky blue from the first film.

DC Studios

In addition to the upgraded suit, Corenswet himself also looks a bit different. He appears slightly leaner than he did in 2025, and his hair is a bit longer, which many fans online have already praised.

Gunn confirmed that Man of Tomorrow picks up in real time after the original, making this roughly a two-year in-universe jump. A suit that is mostly the same but quietly updated makes perfect sense for that kind of progression, both for Clark Kent canonically and for the design team in real life behind the scenes.

Also, important to note that Superman's appearance coming up in DC Studios' Supergirl film, opening on June 26, seems to be the original Superman suit.

Could Superman Get Another New Suit in Man of Tomorrow?

If the damage seen in these set photos keeps escalating on screen, there is at least a scenario where Superman ends up needing a full costume change in Man of Tomorrow.

That could open the door to something more dramatic, pulling from the comics or even leaning into a more classic look inspired by Christopher Reeve's iconic suit. Realistically though, that feels like a stretch.

The current suit is well on its way to becoming the defining image of the DCU's Superman, and DC and Warner Bros. have every reason to keep that commercial branding going.

There is a version where they keep the Kingdom Come-style crest and evolve more of the surrounding design, but Gunn seems content with refining what already works, as seen in the Man of Tomorrow look.

Either way, Superman's suit won't be the only one to watch in Man of Tomorrow. Returning heroes like Supergirl, Hawkgirl, and Mr. Terrific could all show up with upgraded looks. Especially if the latter two shed some of the Lord Tech branding.

Aaron Pierre's John Stewart is also still a mystery on that front, with Lanterns not hitting HBO Max until August 16. There's been a lot of backlash for a Green Lanterns show seemingly not having a lot of the color green involved, but Gunn's take on yet another cosmic hero hopefully won't disappoint.