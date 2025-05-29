Several superheroes appearing in 2025's Superman are confirmed to have matching costumes. The first live-action DCU film is another reboot featuring the Man of Steel (played by David Coronswet), but Superman won't be the only DC character debuting in the film. Audiences will meet a new team comprised of Hawkgirl (Isabela Merced), Guy Gardner (Nathan Fillion), and Mr. Terrific (Edi Gathegi), which may be a precursor to the Justice League.

The team, which goes by the name Justice Gang, also has its members wearing similar costumes. Merchandise listings for Superman have revealed the outfits for three heroes, and they all share similar features.

Guy Gardner's Green Lantern will make his first live-action appearance in Superman. In DC Comics, Gardner is one of several human Green Lanterns operating, including Hal Jordan and John Stewart. Gardner's outfit in Superman is not the comic book style fans probably expect; instead, it is a white and black jacket.

A better look at Gardner's Superman suit can be gleaned from the images of his official action figure, which show the hero wearing a jacket with green highlights and the oval symbol of the Green Lantern Corps on his belt and sleeves.

This design is also reflected in the Halloween costume line for Superman, which highlights the emerald elements of the Green Lantern's costume. Surprisingly, the Green Lantern symbol is not clear on Gardner's costume in the brief scene of him from the trailer.

Next up is Mr. Terrific, who has been seen once before in live-action in the Arrowverse, played by Echo Kellum. Mr. Terrific is known in DC Comics for his genius-level intellect and the technical devices he creates (but he may have additional powers in Superman). In James Gunn's iteration, Mr Terrific wears a T-shaped mask and a black jacket with red highlights.

Mr. Terrific's Superman action figure reveals that the black and white styling of his outfit is similar to that of Gardner's, with the jacket pattern almost identical, apart from their red and green stripes.

The Halloween costume for Mr. Terrific also confirms the writing on his jacket, which bears the words "Fair Play" and shows off a red "T" on the belt buckle.

Hawkgirl rounds out the trio with a similarly styled outfit. Her jacket and pants match her fellow heroes' black and white styling, with gold highlights to match her wings and helmet.

The Superman Halloween outfit for Merced's Hawkgirl also shows off her personal insignia on the belt, which is of a hawk.

The most interesting element of these heroes' outfits is that they are each emblazoned with a curved insignia on the white material over the chest, which some suspect is the logo for Lordtech, aka Maxwell Lord's corporation. A popular theory is that Lord is responsible for forming and funding the Justice Gang, providing them with matching outfits and access to his technology.

In DC Comics, Maxwell Lord is associated with helping to form the Justice League, before he eventually becomes one of their adversaries. In Superman, Lord will be played by Sean Gunn (director James Gunn's brother), and it appears he may play a similar role. He may begin as an ally to the Justice Gang by helping to build their team, only to perhaps be revealed as a villain by the end of the movie.

Alongside Maxwell Lord, Gunn's new Superman film features several villains, including Nicholas Hoult's Lex Luthor. The movie will be released on July 11 and follows Superman/Clark Kent on a quest to reconcile his human and Kryptonian heritage, with the help of some familiar friends, including Lois Lane (Rachel Brosnahan), Jimmy Olsen (Sklyer Gisondo), and his dog Krypto.

Is Metamorpho Part of the Justice Gang?

Another character set to make their live-action debut in Superman is Metamorpho, the elemental shapeshifting man played by Anthony Carrigan. Metamorpho's powers allow him to mutate his body into different elemental forms, which provide additional powers like stretching, contorting, and shielding.

It's still unclear what role Metamorpho will play in Superman, but some theories suggest that the character will be a member of the Justice Gang. An image of Metamorpho's action figure depicts the character in black and white pants that match the style of the other Justice Gang heroes' outfits, which hint that he may be a secret additional member of the group.

Metamorpho has been painted as both a hero and a villain throughout DC comics and may indeed be both in Superman as well, particularly if he is acting under orders from Maxwell Lord. The character has also been a part of the Justice League, which lends itself to the idea that the Justice Gang in Superman, may get a rename by the time the film is over.