Andor Just Made Disney Star Wars History With Major Awards Nomination

Diego Luna made Star Wars history with his latest major award nomination. From 2016 to 2025, Luna played Rebel Spy Cassian Andor. Fans followed his journey in both Rogue One: A Star Wars Story and Disney+'s Andor series, as he went from backwater smuggler to a key piece in the Rebel Alliance's victory over the Empire.

Luna's performance in Andor has been so popular that the actor punched his ticket to an exclusive Star Wars club, becoming the first actor ever to earn multiple Golden Globe nominations for their work in the Star Wars franchise. The Globes confirmed Luna's nomination as part of its 2026 nominee announcement, revealing the Andor star would be honored in the "Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Series – Drama" category.

While Luna's work as Cassian was lauded back in Rogue One, it was not until Andor debuted in Fall 2023 that fans began to call the character one of the best in the history of the franchise. This then continued into Season 2 of his prequel series, as he rounded out his character's arc and led directly into the 2016 Star Wars blockbuster.

This is now Luna's second nomination for playing the character from the Golden Globes, as he was nominated in 2023 for his work in Andor Season 1.

The only other Star Wars actor to receive a Golden Globe nomination was Alec Guinness in 1978 for his portrayal of Jedi Master Obi-Wan Kenobi in Star Wars: A New Hope.

If Luna were to win, he would become the first-ever Star Wars actor to take home some hardware from the Golden Globes ceremony. The 83rd Annual Golden Globes airs on CBS and Paramount+ on Sunday, January 11, 2026, starting at 8 p.m. ET.

Will Fans Ever See Diego Luna's Star Wars Character Again?

Disney+

After all the rave reviews for his performance as Cassian Andor and the overall quality of Andor Season 2, questions are flying about whether fans will ever see Diego Luna's Star Wars character again.

The original plan for Disney+'s acclaimed Rogue One prequel was to tell its story over five seasons, with each season spanning one year, culminating in the 2016 Star Wars movie. That plan never came to be, as Andor Season 2 filled in the remaining gap between Season 1 and Rogue One, covering four years.

Because of this, the life of Cassian Andor was well covered in the Star Wars universe, making his return unlikely going forward. Of course, that can quickly change, especially if Luna takes home a Golden Globe.

There are some years before the events of Andor Season 1 that a potential follow-up story could recount, bringing Luna back as the character to follow his shady dealings before he was even on the Rebellion's radar.

Andor creator Tony Gilroy made it clear that he is done with Star Wars (for now), so if any further Andor-adjacent stories were to make it to screen, it would likely be without Gilroy at the helm.