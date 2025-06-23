Tony Gilroy's Next Project After Andor Just Got Revealed - And It Couldn't Be More Different

After Tony Gilroy's time on Andor, one of the most celebrated projects in Star Wars history, the writer will take on something wildly different for his next project. Andor is now officially finished after its second season came to Disney+ in 2025, quickly earning as much praise as it did when Season 1 debuted in 2022. Now, its head writer is already lined up for a new story, one that will take a vastly different direction.

Tony Gilroy is confirmed to be writing his next project, which is titled Behemoth!. This will be his first official writing credit after finishing his work on the second season of Disney and Lucasfilm's Andor, although Behemoth! will take Gilroy far away from what made him a household name in the Star Wars universe.

Reported by insider Jeff Sneider, Searchlight Pictures is reportedly financing Behemoth!, but it is still unknown whether the movie will be released in theaters or on Hulu. The movie will be a drama piece featuring Marvel and Star Wars star Oscar Isaac, who will play a cellist in a story about the people who make movie music (per Deadline).

Gilroy's work on Andor covers the five years of time prior to 2016's Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, centered on Diego Luna's Cassian Andor and his work with the Rebel Alliance. Featuring a massive list of A-listers in its cast, the show highlights Andor's rise through the ranks and the work of other major rebel leaders like Mon Mothma, Luthan Rael, and more. Both seasons of Andor are now streaming on Disney+.

How Gilroy's Work on Andor Sets Him Up for Behemoth!

Oscar Isaac

While details about Behemoth! are still largely being kept a secret, it is expected to be something of a character study centered on Oscar Isaac's leading role. Looking at Gilroy's work on both seasons of Andor, he seems to be a natural fit to tell this kind of story.

Looking beyond Andor, Gilroy seems to have an understanding of what makes certain projects successes or failures, saying that a story can't just be a search for an object or an end goal. He proved his understanding of this theory in Andor over the last few years, giving fans a thrilling adventure from week to week and filling each episode with meaningful and memorable plot threads for his entire cast of characters.

His specific work with Diego Luna's leading hero should also be a good sign that he will be able to work up a thrilling adventure for Oscar Isaac's top-billed character in Behemoth! as well. While the movie will not have two seasons of time to fully show Isaac's evolution as a musician and a person, Gilroy has proven to know what it takes to show character growth over the course of his projects.

Now, with fans eager to find out more details about what Gilroy has in store, his work in closing out the greater Rogue One chapter of Star Wars should have viewers amped to see what he can do outside of this franchise.