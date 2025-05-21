Andor Creator Reveals Honest Reason Why Recent Marvel Movies Are Failing

The creator behind Disney+'s Andor series shared his honest thoughts about why recent Marvel movies are failing to resonate with audiences. Tony Gilroy, the man behind both Andor and Star Wars: Rogue One, is coming off the release of the critically acclaimed second season of his Diego Luna-led streaming show. The Bourne Identity writer has not been shy about working within the franchise entertainment machine, speaking his mind about canon, fan reactions, and how it all plays into his crafting a story.

Tony Gilroy's frank comments have not been restricted to the world of Star Wars, either. The Andor showrunner has recently been quoted discussing his honest opinion on the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). These comments come at a time when Marvel Studios has been under severe scrutiny, with audiences turning on the super-powered brand for the first time in its nearly 20-year history.

In a conversation with SlashFilm, Gilroy opened up on why the MCU has faltered in recent years, saying they ultimately come down to (for lack of a better term) "getting the disc," which was a problem he wanted to avoid when working on Andor:

"In the show, it's perfect. [K-2SO's late introduction was] something I always intended. The versions that they had of the show prior, they were slick and they were interesting. They were not bad, but they had a fatal flaw, it seemed to me, which is if that's your show, that we're going to storm the Citadel in the pilot, what are you going to do in episode 9? What do you do? You're just going to keep getting the disc?"

Lucasfilm

He specifically noted how this was an issue in 2012's The Avengers and several other MCU movies, where the story, in his mind, is ultimately always driven forward by a super-powered treasure hunt.

He said that if "all you're doing" is just chasing a box (the Tesseract in this case), it is not narratively interesting in any way:

"Trying to get the, what do they call it? I can't remember the name of the box. What the f*** is the name of the box in 'The Avengers'? What the f*** are they going for? [...] The Tesseract! That's why all those Marvel movies are all — that's why they fail. You're just constantly ... if that's all you're doing, then all you're doing is just trying to get the Tesseract."

Marvel Studios

Tony Gilroy's latest work is the second season of Andor on Disney+, telling the gripping tale of Diego Luna's Cassian Andor and his beginnings working within the Rebel Alliance.

Gilroy's Andor series has been critically acclaimed, with some calling it one of the best takes on the iconic sci-fi franchise ever, elevating it beyond what many know it for, giving a deep HBO-style treatment to the galaxy far, far away.

Is Tony Gilroy Right About the MCU?

Tony Gilroy's Marvel movie takes will almost certainly rub some movie fans the wrong way. His comments are inherently controversial, calling out the mega-movie franchise for being narratively simplistic.

This, of course, comes from the man behind a Star Wars series in Andor that has been called one of the most narratively complex character studies in franchise entertainment.

While recent MCU movies' plots may be the issue with the franchise (as it seeks to reach the heights it once did, it is a much more complicated issue than that. The idea of Marvel fatigue has been a hot topic in the entertainment industry for years, dating back to the series' lackluster theatrical output after 2019's Avengers: Endgame.

The recent quote/unquote failure of the MCU likely has more to do with oversaturation than anything. Not only has Marvel Studios been releasing its usual movies in the years since Endgame, but it has also flooded the market with TV series (which have all been of varying levels of quality).

This push into TV created an overabundance of Marvel content for audiences that even Marvel Studios CEO Kevin Feige has regretted pursuing. And, with things looking rather wayward early on in the ongoing Multiverse Saga, this is when many people started to fall off the Marvel Studios train.

Now, though, with some momentum coming off hits like Deadpool & Wolverine and Thunderbolts* and heading into Fantastic Four and the upcoming Avengers movies, there is hope among MCU fans that the franchise may be able to recapture its former glory and prove people like Tony Gilroy wrong.