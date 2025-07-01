Andor Creator Reveals a New Season 2 Detail That Will Leave Fans Divided

Fans will be divided over a new, unfathomable detail about Andor Season 2. Created by Star Wars: Rogue One co-writer Tony Gilroy, the critically acclaimed Star Wars streaming series recently ended, finally closing the book on Diego Luna's Cassian Andor character. Season 2 of the gripping star-faring spy drama earned near-universal acclaim, with a common complaint among fans being that there was not enough of it, as Andor only ended up running 24 total episodes across its two seasons.

As a part of a recent interview, Andor Season 2 showrunner Tony Gilroy revealed a mind-boggling detail about the new season. According to the renowned Star Wars creative, the second season of the Deigo Luna-led streaming series featured zero deleted scenes— as in, every scene they filmed was included in the show's final cut, and no sequence or set piece was left on the cutting room floor.

Gilroy revealed the no deleted scene information on an appearance on

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, telling the audience, "We did a really efficient job" and, "We [didn't] have anything in Season 2 that we shot that we did not use:"

"The amount of work that I do beforehand that gets there, is alot. I do alot of work that doesn't get there beforehand. But I will say, of what we shoot, when we finally get down to it and we get to it, I would say our ratio of the show is better than anybody. We lost one scene in the entire first 12 episodes and I don't think we have anything in Season 2 that we shot that we did not use. We used the whole thing. We did a really efficient job."

He even mentioned that with Season 1, they only lost a single scene they shot and did not use, further playing into the level of efficiency the Andor team seemed to be working on with the project.

This specific detail will be divisive among fans, not for any particularly scandalous reasons or because it changes the course of the franchise in any meaningful way (like it did with some of its Star Wars canon change), but simply because it means, even if audiences wanted more of the hit series in the form of deleted scenes, they can't get it. It does not exist.

Andor Seasons 1 and 2 are not streaming on Disney+, closing out creator Tony Gilroy's nearly 10-year journey with the Star Wars franchise, dating back to 2016's Star Wars: Rogue One. The series follows Diego Luna's Cassian Andor (as seen in Rogue One) as he goes from a fledgling space-faring scoundrel to a full-blown member of the Rebel Alliance.

Why Andor Season 2's Deleted Scene Detail Makes Sense

Lucasfilm

As shocking as it may be, and as conflicted as it may be by Star Wars fans, it actually makes a tonne of sense that Tony Gilroy managed to use everything they had from shooting Andor Season 2.

A production the size of Andor Seasons 1 and 2 having only left behind a single deleted scene across 24 total episodes is truly unheard of. Oftentimes, TV shows/movies on this level come with all sorts of creative changes, often leading to particular sequences hitting the cutting room floor.

These selected scenes usually surface in one way or another, letting fans see what could have been, get a tease of something better left for another time, or exist in this world even further.

Andor fans will not get that, but that might be okay. While it would have been cool to hear about some memorable deleted scene where Darth Vader showed up and wrecked shop (mainly because there were no Lightsabers in the series at all) or Cassian had to embark on another tense action scene, it's almost reassuring knowing that Tony Gilroy and his team left everything on the floor.

When Gilroy was done with Andor, nothing was left behind, meaning fans could not look back and say, "Oh, that would have been better if THAT deleted scene had been included."

Gilroy and the other Andor writers wrote Season 2 with such precision and intention that by the time they were done, they had written the show exactly as it would be shot and precisely as it appeared on-screen.

It is that kind of confidence that should be exciting for fans. Yes, it means nothing is in wait for them to get even more from the series somewhere down the line, but they also got 100% of Gilroy's Andor experience, seeing everything he wanted you to see from the beginning.