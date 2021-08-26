The Mandalorian: Deleted Boba Fett Scene From Season 2 Revealed

Lucasfilm recently dropped in to remind everyone that The Mandalorian is still a sensation with a Disney Gallery episode showcasing the triumphant return of Luke Skywalker.

While the company has largely followed standard protocol by remaining radio silent on forthcoming productions, The Book of Boba Fett is still slated to release this December. With any luck, fans can hope to see some of the first pieces of promotional material for the project by October, at the very least.

Industry insiders have referred to Boba Fett as The Mandalorian Season 2.5, effectively serving as a jumping point for the continuation of Mando's story. There have, of course, been no official descriptions provided for the premise of the series, some educated guesses based on The Mandalorian Season 2 finale's stinger and the events of the War of the Bounty Hunters comic series may be a good indication of what might be in store for fans.

There have been rumors regarding some familiar faces appearing in Boba Fett, none more so than Din Djarin himself. Another player from The Mandalorian said to have a role is Greef Karga, and for a show that will undoubtedly boast a huge roster of bounty hunters, Lucasfilm would be remiss to omit him.

Interestingly, The Book of Boba Fett won't be the first time Karga and Fett have crossed paths - at least, not during filming. A new shot from a scene intended for The Mandalorian has been unearthed, and it brings the two men together for what may have been a tease of things to come...

BTS VIDEO REVEALS DELETED BOBA FETT SCENE

In a video released by ILM, a meeting between Boba Fett and Greef Karga from The Mandalorian Season 2 was revealed:

ILM

The sequence appears to be a deleted scene from "Chapter 14 - The Tragedy".

A HUNTER'S REUNION

Star Wars

There's no way this is the first time Boba Fett and Greef Karga have crossed paths.

Karga was the leader of the bounty hunter's guild (though that status now remains uncertain), and Fett was once the most notorious hunter of them all. If the most fearsome captor in the galaxy were ever in search of work, the odds are high that he sought the disgraced former magistrate out to select a quarry.

Which brings the story over to The Book of Boba Fett. While their meeting was ultimately cut from The Mandalorian, there's an implied history between Fett and Karga that will certainly play a role in the titular character's series.

If a certain theory is correct, Qi'ra and Crimson Dawn could be the antagonistic force in Boba Fett. The hunter has it out for the leader of the infamous crime syndicate thanks to her theft of his ultimate prize: Han Solo.

The events of Return of the Jedi obviously hindered any such plans, but Fett is now back in action and more powerful than ever. With a new stream of resources at his disposal as a crime lord, Fett has the opportunity to take down his foe and lay claim to a significant position in the galaxy's underworld.

If he's going to take on Crimson Dawn, Fett will need the best bounty hunters in the business. That's where Karga comes in. One likely wouldn't categorize the two as old "friends," but certainly they were well acquainted, and Karga could get Boba in contact with some of the most potent warriors out there... such as Din Djarin.

Things should become clearer when a trailer drops for the series later in the Fall, but it's hard to imagine the deleted scene from The Mandalorian serving as anything other than a set-up for Boba's series. The cut could simply have been made for pacing reasons, or perhaps to preserve the surprise of the show's reveal.

Regardless, there's a connection between Boba Fett and Greef Karga, and it won't be going ignored.

The Book of Boba Fett will debut on Disney+ in December 2021.