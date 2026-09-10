Tasha Smith Gets a Different Look In 2026's 'Why Did I Get Married Again' (Photos)

Why Did I Get Married Again? reunites the franchise's friend group, including Tasha Smith's Angela, who looks noticeably different on-screen. Netflix's latest entry to Tyler Perry's dramedy series (Perry is best known for the Madea Family franchise) is built around a wedding weekend in Lake Como, Italy, where Marcus and Angela's daughter, Jasmine, is preparing to marry Wesley, the son of longtime friend Roselyn (Taraji P. Henson).

Tasha Smith, 54, reprises her role as Angela in 2026, which she played in 2007's Why Did I Get Married? and 2010's Why Did I Get Married Too?, and in five seasons and 162 episodes of For Better or Worse from 2011 to 2017. The fact that Angela has been on screen for so long explains why many viewers noticed her completely different look in Why Did I Get Married Again (which premiered on Netflix on September 9).

Did They Change Tasha Smith's Angela in Why Did I Get Married Again?

Netflix

The look of Tasha Smith's Angela in the first two movies was built to match her personality. In 2007's Why Did I Get Married?, Angela had dark, shoulder-length hair, bold eyebrows, and a glossy lip. This styling was a deliberate choice because she was portrayed as a wife who looks expensive, described as one of the most dressed women in the friend group, and as someone who was about to start a scene wherever she went.

2010's Why Did I Get Married Too? moved the friend group to the Bahamas, transforming Angela into vacation mode while still keeping her status as the best-dressed person in her circle. Angela embraced a new curly hairstyle with her much longer hair, defined by fuller cheeks and a less snatched contour, and was portrayed as a woman in her thirties enjoying her best life.

Netflix

2026's Why Did I Get Married Again? completely changed Tasha Smith's look as Angela, and part of it is due to the change in her narrative trajectory. Angela is now the mother of the bride, and she is more established after building a successful haircare line. The present-day version of Angela has longer dark hair, a sleeker face, and an elegant wardrobe that screams glamour.

Aside from the 16-year gap since her last appearance, Tasha Smith's Angela looks more polished but still conveys the certain fire inside her that she can unleash when provoked. Why Did I Get Married Again? introduced a version of Angela who has had years to refine her image and elevate herself.

Why Does Tasha Smith's Angela Look Different?

Netflix

The change in Tasha Smith's look as Angela isn't entirely reliant on her different facial features. The actress's wardrobe and hair did a lot to ensure that Angela's evolution looks distinct enough on-screen in Why Did I Get Married Again? on Netflix.

In the previous two movies and the original sitcom, Angela wore bright pieces and sharp cuts that seemed to prioritize attitude first. It all changed in the 2026 movie because it leaned more on status. When the old core friend group reunited in 2026, the looks were upgraded in terms of status, and Tasha Smith's Angela is the clearest example of that shift.

Smith's off-camera routine could also help explain why her glow holds up years later. In August 2016, she told HelloBeautiful that her clean skin was the foundation of her more polished look, noting that "having a great face wash and great moisturizer" had been important to her:

"I believe in clean skin, at the end of the day, and in the morning, having a great face wash and great moisturizer — that’s important to me."

It all paid off a decade later as Smith was honored as HelloBeautiful's 2025 Melanin Beauty Awards Timeless Beauty, anchored by her relatively simple regimen she knew and loved. Smith also gave credit to longtime Jersey esthetician Mamie McDonald and Skin by Mamie products for her "face wash, serums, oxygen plasma drops, and her oxygen lotion:"

"I have to give a plug to two different people. There’s my friend named Mamie that lives in Jersey. She’s been my esthetician for probably 20 years. I use all like near all of her products. I love Skin by Mamie products, her face wash, serums, oxygen plasma drops, her oxygen lotion."

Smith also emphasized the importance of Dr. Diamond's Metacine products and revealed that she only has a few facials a year:

"I use all of her stuff, but I also mix it in with Dr. Diamond’s Metacine products. So, I use a combination of both of those on my skin and I literally only get facials maybe three times a year."

Some fans claimed that Tasha Smith's completely different look was due to plastic surgery, but evidence suggests that this wasn't the case. Smith's well-documented credit for her simple and consistent beauty routine, combined with deliberate changes to her hair and wardrobe, made Angela's look richer and more elegant, elevating her to the role of a polished and well-respected mother of the bride.