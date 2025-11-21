3 Marvel Actresses Who Filmed Scenes While Pregnant

While countless Hollywood actresses have worked on camera while pregnant, Marvel Studios has a few big stars fitting that billing. Particularly in the Multiverse Saga, Marvel has put forth its best effort to highlight female heroes and villains on the big and small screen. Some of those stars have also given their all to bringing epic comic characters to life while managing major real-world experiences as well.

Three Marvel Studios actresses have filmed their superhero roles while pregnant in the 21st century. While Marvel continues to add new major actresses and female characters to its legacy, the franchise pushes forward while special milestones take place for the thousands of actors under the studio's watch. Over the years, this has included a handful of pregnancies, making these actresses' filming experiences extra special and that much more challenging.

3 Actresses Who Filmed Marvel Superhero Roles While Pregnant

Scarlett Johansson (Avengers: Age of Ultron)

Scarlett Johansson

Scarlett Johansson spent 11 years in her role as Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow for the MCU, bringing more than half a dozen different looks over those years. Along with being recognized as the MCU's first female superhero, Johansson broke the mold for the MCU by filming one of her movies while pregnant with her first child.

Marvel Studios

Per ABC News, Johansson was pregnant with her first child (Rose) while filming her material as Black Widow for 2015's Avengers: Age of Ultron, the fourth of her nine appearances with Marvel Studios. This pregnancy lasted for nearly the entire shooting schedule. She then gave birth in August 2014, shortly after filming ended and about nine months before the film was released on May 1, 2015.

Halle Berry

Halle Berry

Halle Berry (who many fans want to see in Avengers: Doomsday) first joined the Marvel family by portraying Ororo Munroe, far better known to fans as Storm, in Fox's X-Men saga. Bringing the Omega-level mutant to life in the original trilogy, she would reprise the role for a fourth time in 2014's X-Men: Days of Future Past.

However, according to Berry (per US Magazine), her role had to be cut down in this movie due to her surprise pregnancy during shooting. Saying she was "one of the first ones in and the first ones out" schedule-wise, she completed filming her material early in the shooting schedule. Her son (Maceo-Robert Martinez) was born on Oct. 5, 2013, and X-Men: Days of Future Past came to theaters on May 23, 2014.

Vanessa Kirby

Vanessa Kirby

Vanessa Kirby is the MCU's newest female star, portraying Sue Storm/the Invisible Woman in The Fantastic Four: First Steps. While leading the team into action, Sue was also pregnant for the first time in any Fantastic Four movie, giving birth to the ultra-powerful Franklin Richards while fighting off Galactus' efforts to consume her world.

In a wild twist of fate, Kirby announced that she was pregnant in real life while she filmed her second appearance as Sue Storm in Avengers: Doomsday, which is due to debut on December 18, 2026. Speaking with The Playlist, Kirby gave credit to Doomsday's directors, Joe and Anthony Russo, calling them "amazing" and saying, "it's been the coolest thing to be shooting an Avengers movie while pregnant."

As of writing, it is unclear how big Kirby's role in Doomsday will be. On October 20, Kirby’s longtime partner Paul Rabil shared on Instagram that Kirby had given birth to their first child.