HBO Max Announces Next DC Superhero Show Releasing Next Month

DC & Warner Bros. Animation's hit superhero series continues its third season with a new batch of episodes arriving in February on HBO Max. In Fall 2022, HBO Max launched a children-targeted superhero show following the young vehicles who help Batman, Robin, and Batgirl protect Gotham City. Now, less than four years later, Batwheels has received 78 episodes in total, and more are on the way. The streamer has announced that it will release Batwheels Season 3B on February 6, 2026, thus becoming the platform's next superhero show.

Season 3B continues the adventures of Bam, Redbird, Bibi, Batwing, and Buff as they learn teamwork and problem-solving through action-packed missions. The show blends DC superhero mythology with age-appropriate storytelling, introducing young viewers to the Batman universe through colorful characters and lighthearted adventures.

The February release follows the first four episodes of Season 3, which arrived on HBO Max on December 5, 2025. That initial drop marked the start of the season’s split-release strategy, a common approach in children’s programming that keeps audiences engaged over extended periods. Season 3B will deliver additional episodes to continue the storylines established in the season’s opening batch.

The series features voice talent from the broader DC universe and stands as one of the few superhero properties specifically designed for preschoolers. Focusing on vehicles rather than the heroes themselves, Batwheels creates an accessible entry point for young fans who might find traditional Batman stories too intense or complex.

Other Sci-Fi & Action Shows Coming to HBO Max in February

DC Studios

While Batwheels represents the only new DC content arriving in February, HBO Max fills its calendar with an eclectic mix of classic cinema, recent blockbusters, and original programming. Ridley Scott’s Robin Hood arrives on February 1, bringing Russell Crowe’s gritty take on the legendary outlaw to the platform. The epic reimagines the classic tale with medieval warfare and political intrigue, offering a darker vision than traditional Robin Hood adaptations.

Guillermo del Toro’s Oscar-winning The Shape of Water also debuts February 1. The romantic fantasy swept the 2018 Academy Awards, taking home Best Picture, Best Director, Best Production Design, and Best Original Score. Del Toro’s cold war-era fairy tale about a mute woman who falls in love with an amphibious creature remains one of the most visually stunning films of the 2010s.

Western fans can stream Lone Star on February 1, the 1952 Clark Gable film about Texas’s fight for independence from Mexico. The adventure blends romance with frontier action as Gable’s character navigates political tensions and personal conflicts in the days after the Alamo.

Documentary enthusiasts will find 2073 landing on the same day. The speculative documentary from director Asif Kapadia imagines a dystopian future shaped by current environmental and political crises, presenting a warning about where humanity might be headed.

Comedy arrives through MacGruber on February 1, both rated and unrated versions. The 2010 Saturday Night Live! spinoff starring Will Forte bombed at the box office but found cult status on home video, eventually spawning a Peacock series in 2021. The absurdist action-comedy parodies 1980s action heroes, particularly MacGyver, with deliberately ridiculous set pieces and over-the-top performances.

Classic western Westbound rounds out the notable additions for February 1. The 1959 Randolph Scott vehicle follows a Union officer tasked with establishing a stagecoach line during the Civil War, facing Confederate sympathizers and hostile territory.

HBO Max Offers More Premium Content in February

Beyond library titles, HBO Max will premiere several Max Originals in February. Madam Beja debuts February 2 as a new international series, while true crime fans get Murder In Glitterball City on February 19. February 20 brings a slate of HBO Originals, including financial thriller Banksters, crime documentary Fit for a Killer, drama Portobello, and the investigative documentary Surviving the Jehovah’s Witnesses. John Oliver returns for Season 13 of Last Week Tonight on February 15, alongside Season 2 of Like Water for Chocolate, the romantic drama based on Laura Esquivel’s beloved novel.

The platform balances prestige cinema with family entertainment throughout February. Dreamworks’ Ferdinand and Universal’s Hop cater to younger audiences on February 1, while Ang Lee’s Life of Pi offers visual spectacle for all ages. Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri and The Notebook provide acclaimed dramas, and Paddington 2 closes the month on February 27 with a beloved family sequel.

Reality programming continues throughout February with returning seasons of 90 Day Fiancé spinoffs, HGTV’s House Hunters, and Discovery’s survival series Naked and Afraid. Animal Planet’s annual Puppy Bowl XXII airs February 8, providing the traditional Super Bowl counter-programming.