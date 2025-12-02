HBO Max Will Remove 2 Major DC Superhero Shows In December (Official)

HBO Max will remove two DC superhero shows in December, continuing an unfortunate streak of removals. Despite almost all DC movies and shows being owned by Warner Bros., projects tend to come and go from its streaming service, HBO Max, sometimes being licensed to other services for a period before eventually returning home. Recently, one of DC's biggest live-action shows, Gotham, was removed from HBO Max, leaving fans without a streaming option.

Sadly, the cycle of movies and shows coming and going from streaming libraries continues, as, having just recently removed eight must-watch DC flicks, HBO Max will remove two more TV series on Wednesday, December 31.

2 DC TV Shows Leaving HBO Max on December 31

Beware the Batman

DC

In 2013, Beware the Batman brought something fresh to the mythos with a CGI-animated series set in the hero's early years. Airing just 26 episodes on Cartoon Network before it was cancelled, the series focuses on Batman's detective side, teaming him with Katana against lesser-known villains like Professor Pyg.

The series was promptly cancelled, reportedly due to low viewership and poor toy sales, which is often a key factor in cartoon renewal decisions. Now, Beware the Batman is leaving HBO Max, but subscribers can still enjoy plenty of Gotham.

HBO Max's library still features every live-action Batman movie (exclusively Adam West's 1966 flick), along with other animated movies like Mask of the Phantasm, The LEGO Batman Movie, and The Killing Joke. Subscribers can also still stream popular shows like Batman: The Animated Series, Batman Beyond, The Batman, and The Brave and the Bold, at least for the time being.

Those with an Amazon Prime Video subscription also have a range of Dark Knight-centric offerings available, including Batman: Caped Crusader, Merry Little Batman, and its historic new Bat-Fam sequel series. All three projects were once in development for HBO Max before being abandoned and passed on to Amazon.

Meanwhile, Netflix is only home to one live-action Batman series, the preschool-friendly Batwheels, which will debut its third season on HBO Max as the final DC offering of the year before likely coming to Netflix in 2026.

Watchmen: The Complete Motion Comic

DC

Even before Watchmen was adapted by Zack Snyder in live-action, the 12-issue comic series was adapted across 12 episodes of The Complete Motion Comic. The pages of the legendary limited series come to life in 25 to 30-minute episodes, with every character being voiced by actor Tom Stechschulte.

On the same day, HBO Max will bid farewell to its two-part Watchmen movie adaptation that was released in 2024. Fortunately, 2009's live-action Watchmen is sticking around on HBO Max, along with the 2019 original sequel show, leaving subscribers two ways to enjoy this iconic dystopian tale.

The list of DC movies leaving HBO Max doesn't stop there, as December removals also include Black Adam, Suicide Squad: Hell to Pay, DC League of Super-Pets, Injustice, Supergirl, and all three parts of Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths.