September 29 Will Be a Sad Day for Batman Fans

Batman fans are not looking forward to a new update that will come to fruition on Monday, September 29. Batman updates are coming fast, courtesy of Matt Reeves' The Batman - Part 2 moving further into development and James Gunn slowly making progress on his own Caped Crusader projects. However, thanks to changes to the character's streaming home, there may be less Batman to enjoy for the time being.

Fox's Gotham series is expected to leave HBO Max on Monday, September 29. From 2014 to 2019, Gotham enjoyed a five-year run on Fox, delivering exactly 100 episodes of Batman-adjacent action in a unique timeline. While Batman only plays a minor role in the series, fans still get a look into the titular city's inner workings.

Gotham Season 1 kicks off with GCPD Detective James Gordon hoping to solve the murder of Bruce Wayne's parents before a gang war breaks out between the Maronis, Falones, and Mooneys. Starring Ben McKenzie, Donal Logue, Morena Baccarin, and David Mazouz, future seasons explore the development of the Gotham police department while classic Batman villains threaten the city. All five seasons of Gotham will leave HBO Max on September 29.

Batman Content Still Streaming on HBO Max

Batman: The Animated Series

Batman: The Animated Series is one of the original classic DC shows that brought the Caped Crusader to mainstream media for the modern audience. The show featured the near-irreplaceable voice talents of the late Kevin Conroy as Batman, and it also utilized Star Wars icon Mark Hamill as the Joker and the late Arleen Sorkin as Harley Quinn.

Across this show's four seasons, fans get a look at Batman's long history in Gotham and countless villains from his rogues' gallery. The Gotham Police Department also gets its shine through characters like Renee Montoya, Jim Gordon, and Barbara Gordon. While it focuses more on Batman specifically than the city of Gotham, the locale is a key part of the narrative.

Batwoman

In 2019, The CW began a solo Batwoman series, shining a light on Bruce Wayne's cousin (Kate Kane) and an ex-con (Ryan Wilder), who take up a new version of the Bat-mantle. Originally starring Ruby Rose as Kate Kane, a behind-the-scenes shakeup led to Javicia Leslie taking over the headlining role as she portrayed Ryan Wilder. The show also starred Meagan Tandy, Nicole Kang, Dougray Scott, and Robin Givens.

After Kate initially takes over the mantle when Bruce Wayne goes missing, Ryan Wilder follows in her footsteps to protect Gotham. This show also dives deep into Batman lore with its use of GCPD personnel from the comics, taking inspiration from the comics throughout its three-season run.

The Batman (TV Series)

The Batman, which ran from 2004 to 2008, is a youth-oriented superhero show centered on the Dark Knight that first aired on Kids WB. The series starred Rino Romano as Batman, Alastair Duncan as Alfred Pennyworth, Eve Sabara as Dick Grayson/Robin, and Danielle Judovits as Barbara Gordon/Batgirl, and it ran for 65 episodes.

The show starts off with Batman's early run as a vigilante in Gotham City, picking up three years after he starts his tenure as he operates out of the Batcave and stops many of his classic villains. While the Gotham City police do not publicly acknowledge the superhero, this city's history and legacy play a big role in the story, giving fans plenty to chew on outside of just its central hero.

Pennyworth: The Origin of Batman's Butler

Pennyworth (whose name was later changed to Pennyworth: The Origin of Batman's Butler) turns fans' attention to Alfred Pennyworth, a pivotal character in the Caped Crusader's lore. Famously known as Bruce Wayne's butler, Alfred gets his own solo story, which highlights his time as a British soldier years before the events of Gotham. The show stars Jack Bannon as Alfred and Ben Aldridge as Thomas Wayne, along with Hainsley Lloyd Bennett, Ryan Fletcher, and Dorothy Atkinson.

While this series ties into the events of Gotham, the story exists much further away from Batman lore than its predecessor, largely highlighting Alfred before Batman even comes into the picture.

The Penguin

Following the efforts of 2022's The Batman, 2024's The Penguin tells the story of Colin Farrell's Oz Cobblepot as he goes through his rise in the criminal underworld. Regarded as one of the best DC shows ever made, Farrell leads a cast that also includes Cristin Miloti, Rhenzy Feliz, and Deirdre O'Connell.

Winning multiple Emmy awards, this show used Gotham as a backdrop with no signs of Robert Pattinson's Batman, giving viewers an in-depth look at Oz and his journey through Gotham's crime antics as he took his position of power. While a second season is potentially in the cards, Gotham will remain a pivotal player if the story lives on.