DC Announces Historic Binge Release for Next Superhero TV Show

DC's next TV show is right around the corner, and it will make its streaming debut in a historic way. The 2025 season has almost come to a close, and DC has had a stellar year on TV (which still isn't over), having also launched Superman into theaters. James Gunn's DCU began on streaming with the final episodes of Creature Commandos spilling into January, and Peacemaker Season 2 airing from August to October. On the Elseworlds front, fans enjoyed Harley Quinn Season 5 and Teen Titans Go Season 9.

An official Amazon press release confirmed that DC's next TV series, Bat-Fam, will premiere all 10 episodes in a binge release on Monday, November 10. The kid-friendly series acts as a sequel to last year's festive romp, Merry Little Batman, which similarly premiered on Amazon Prime Video.

DC has only released two streaming spin-offs to movies, with the live-action Peacemaker (following The Suicide Squad) and The Penguin (spinning out of The Batman). Both of those shows followed weekly schedules, although Peacemaker Season 1 did begin with a three-episode binge in January 2022.

While Bat-Fam may be DC's final 2025 premiere, there are plenty more TV shows on the horizon in the near future, with many more in development...

Batman: Caped Crusader Season 2

DC Studios

Bat-Fam isn't DC's only upcoming Dark Knight-centric animated series, as Batman: Caped Crusader will return for Season 2 in 2026. Much like this month's kid-friendly affair, Caped Crusader was abandoned by HBO Max and picked up by Amazon Prime Video, where it began in August 2024.

Details surrounding the sophomore outing are scarce (although the co-showrunner teased its "very different" take on the Joker), but it will likely follow the same release schedule as Season 1 and Bat-Fam, dropping in a binge format.

Lanterns

DC Studios

The next live-action offering from James Gunn's DCU will arrive with Lanterns in early 2026, starring Kyle Chandler's Hal Jordan and Aaron Pierre's John Stewart.

DC Studios has many other live-action TV projects in development, including Booster Gold, Waller, and Paradise Lost. That said, despite being announced in James Gunn's DCU Chapter 1 slate, all are moving forward rather slowly and remain in the writing stage almost three years later.

Creature Commandos Season 2

DC Studios

The DCU's first TV venture, Creature Commandos, was renewed for another round of adult monster-fueled fun before the first season even finished. Currently, Season 2 has no premiere window, but the team is now "breaking stories and writing scripts," although James Gunn won't be returning to pen the sophomore run.

Mister Miracle

DC Studios

DC Comics veteran Tom King will showrun Mister Miracle, an adult animated adaptation of his 12-issue comic run starring superhero escape artist Scott Free and his bad-ass warrior wife, Big Barda. It's unclear whether the HBO Max series will be set in the DCU, especially as it will introduce the Justice League's big-bad and Free's adoptive father, Darkseid, as he uncovers the anti-life equation.

My Adventures with Superman Season 3

DC Studios

The Boys star Jack Quaid will reprise his younger Clark Kent in My Adventures with Superman Season 3. Excitingly, the upcoming episodes are "in post-production," meaning they could premiere as soon as late this year.

My Adventures with Green Lantern

DC Studios

James Gunn's DCU isn't the only connected superhero universe expanding at the studio, as My Adventures with Green Lantern is now in the works. The series will debut high school student Jessica Cruz as its Emerald spacecop, with many hoping she will one day crossover with Jack Quaid's Superman.

Starfire

DC Studios

Earlier this year, DC Studios greenlit three family-friendly animated series as Elseworlds projects, one of which was Starfire. The Teen Titans icon will go solo in an origin story that sees her discover an "ancient spaceship" and go on adventures to "uncover the deepest reaches of the DC universe."

Teen Titans Go! Season 10

DC

Teen Titans Go! has been on the go for almost a decade, and it has already been renewed for Season 10, only the second DC TV show after Smallville to do so. The kid-friendly antics of Robin, Cyborg, Starfire, Raven, and Beast Boy will continue at a time when the live-action Teen Titans movie just suffered a setback.

BONUS.) Harley Quinn Season 6

DC

Fans are holding out hope for more Harley Quinn, which still hasn't been renewed for Season 6 after premiering its last run weekly from January to March earlier this year. Despite that, the series' co-creator offered an intriguing update on its story planning ahead of official confirmation on its future.

BONUS.) Blue Beetle

DC Studios

Blue Beetle may not have been a smash hit at the box office enough to earn a theatrical sequel, but the story will continue in an animated series. Jaime Reyes actor Xolo Maridueña will reprise his leading role, with hopes to release the Blue Beetle follow-up "next year," although DC Studios has yet to confirm anything.