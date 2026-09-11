Why Hal Jordan Refuses To Use His Green Lantern Ring Explained By DC Lanterns Show Writer Chris Mundy: 'You Don't Go Wielding That Thing All The Time'

One behavioral pattern Hal Jordan has shown so far in DC Studios' Lanterns is his decision not to use the Green Lantern ring in certain scenes. The show's writer has explained why, and it makes perfect sense. The series, which airs on HBO on Sunday evenings, has become one of the most-watched and talked-about comic book shows since it premiered on August 16. Kyle Chandler portrays a weathered Hal Jordan training Aaron Pierre's John Stewart, who has been selected by the Guardians of the Universe as Hal's replacement for Earth's Green Lantern.

Lanterns showrunner and writer Chris Mundy, in the recent issue of SFX Magazine, revealed that Hal choosing not to use the ring in certain situations is an intentional decision he and the team made, describing it as "a weapon of mass destruction":

"We talked about it at the beginning all the time. If it can do too much, there's no story, because it just solves every problem. Some of it we speak to directly - you essentially have a weapon of mass destruction on your finger, and when and where to use it is the whole ballgame."

He further explained why this creative direction was necessary, noting that they needed to layer in some "responsibility when it came to the ring":

"You don't go wielding that thing all the time. You make sure you really need to use it. It's the equivalent of a cop and a gun. It's a big deal to take it out of the holster. Then it's a really big deal to point it at someone. Then obviously it's an even bigger deal to pull that trigger. We wanted to layer in that same responsibility when it came to the ring."

This choice is apparent in how Hal uses the ring in the show. The veteran Lantern may create a force field or fly into space when needed, but he doesn't turn to it whenever things don't go in his favor.

There were several instances where Sheriff Kerry was a thorn in his flesh, but he refrained from solving those problems with the ring, often negotiating or relying on his wit and charm instead.

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Another Lanterns writer, Damon Lindelof, echoed a similar sentiment in a separate discussion on the show's official podcast, noting that they had to find a middle ground for using the ring, describing underusing it as "a creative problem":

"I wouldn't want to write or work on a Green Lantern show where it's like, 'Well, these guys can fly, but they never do.' But that creates a creative problem. Every time they face a problem, you don't wanna be going like, 'Why aren't they just using their ring to solve it?' We had to start to talk about and create a construct."

He went on to describe the cosmic jewelry as a power the Lanterns use "when they absolutely and totally had to":

"They were really treating the ring the way that people treat weapons in the real world. Just because a police officer has a gun doesn't mean that they should always draw it. And when they draw it, it doesn't mean that they should always fire it. The world knows that they're space cops, but the idea that they're not walking around in their uniforms... What if they only use these powers when they absolutely and totally had to?"

Lanterns Makes the Green Lantern Ring the Most Powerful Weapon in the Universe

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The Green Lantern ring is finally getting the respect it deserves in a live-action adaptation. It has always been portrayed as the most powerful weapon in the universe in the comics, and Lanterns is treating it as such. When the show begins, its power is displayed on a smaller scale, with Hal using it for minor things like creating a $20 note or a beer opener.

However, as the series progresses, the ring's might is shown on a much larger scale, like when Hal creates a huge bubble to contain Waylon Sanders' explosion during his interrogation at the precinct. John Stewart also uses it to create a massive drill in the most recent episode, one of the most impressive constructs so far. Another instance that showed how incredible the ring can be was Hal storing a holographic backup copy of his consciousness from 2006 inside it.

The willpower of the wielder makes the weapon even deadlier. In Episode 2, Stewart creates a bird construct, and despite giving the ring back to Hal and getting knocked out cold after being kidnapped by Antaan and his men, the construct persists, a development that surprises even Hal. In the DCU, the Green Lantern ring is extremely powerful, so it makes sense that Hal holds back in certain situations.