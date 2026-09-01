Star Wars Recasts Werner Herzog's Iconic Mandalorian Character, The Client, For Disney+'s Next MandoVerse Project

Lucasfilm is officially recasting the Client (the iconic Star Wars character played by legendary actor Werner Herzog in The Mandalorian) in the next project that will be released within Star Wars' MandoVerse. Since The Mandalorian debuted in 2019, the Disney+ series and all of the titles that have stemmed from it have featured many A-list actors, such as Pedro Pascal, Sigourney Weaver, Giancarlo Esposito, and Werner Herzog. For the most part, many of those actors have continued to portray their characters in future projects, but Herzog is about to be replaced.

Star Wars recently confirmed that Werner Herzog will no longer play the Client in the franchise's MandoVerse, and instead, the role will be taken over by Flula Borg in the next installment of the Mandalorian-related titles. Specifically, this change will occur in the upcoming LEGO Star Wars: The Mandalorian special that will be released on Disney+ on September 2 (Which luke Skywalker will also be featured in).

Disney+

LEGO and Lucasfilm recently debuted the official trailer for LEGO Star Wars: The Mandalorian, which included the Client, as voiced by Borg. Notably, Borg is a German actor (Herzog is also German), and his voice in the footage sounded nearly identical to the Oscar-nominated Herzog.

Disney+

Specifically, Borg's the Client was included in one scene in the trailer, which was inspired by a sequence in Season 1 of The Mandalorian. In the footage, two Stormtroopers saw Grogu for the first time, and their immediate reaction was, "Aww."

Disney+

Borg's version of The Client (who is clearly modeled after Herzog's version of the character in The Mandalorian) is then featured saying, "Sieze that! We are Imperial remnants. We do not 'Aww'."

Disney+

Notably, the LEGO iteration of the Client is also sporting the same costume that Herzog wore in the flagship Star Wars Disney+ series, including his robe and Imperial medallion.

Disney+

LEGO Star Wars: The Mandalorian undoubtedly tried to design its version of the Client directly after the live-action version of the character. When compared side-by-side, the two look nearly identical, with the only difference being that one is made out of bricks. However, Borg is the one providing his voice for the project instead of Herzog.

It is worth noting that the Client was killed in The Mandalorian Season 1, Episode 8, meaning that the character likely will never return to the live-action side of the MandoVerse or in Star Wars canon, unless the franchise creates a project that is set in the past. Most likely, Lucasfilm and LEGO decided to cast Borg in the role to avoid paying a premium to get Herzog to return for just a few lines.

Another recast for the upcoming special includes Carl Lumbly stepping in for the late Carl Weathers as Greef Karga.

The full trailer for LEGO Star Wars: The Mandalorian can be seen below:

What Is LEGO Star Wars: The Mandalorian About?

As mentioned, LEGO and Lucasfilm are releasing a brand-new Star Wars projects titled LEGO Star Wars: The Mandalorian. Like the other LEGO Star Wars titles that have been created for Disney+, The Mandalorian will be an animated special that is modeled after LEGO minifigures and sets to bring the story of The Mandalorian to life.

The live-action Mandalorian show has three seasons and over 20 episodes, so it is impossible for LEGO to create a full remake of the series. However, the special will cover the most important parts of The Mandalorian to tell the story of Din Djarin and Grogu.

In traditional LEGO fashion, though, the special will include a lot of slapstick comedy, giving it that special charm that the other LEGO Star Wars Disney+ specials (such as LEGO Star Wars: Pieces of the Past) have.