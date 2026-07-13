Disney Announces Surprise Mandalorian Special (And It’s Coming Sooner Than Expected)

Disney confirmed the arrival of a surprise The Mandalorian release in 2026 (and it's set to arrive sooner than Star Wars fans think). 2026 is a big year for The Mandalorian franchise due to the arrival of The Mandalorian and Grogu on the big screen last May, delivering a standalone adventure anchored by the core father-son dynamic of the titular characters. The Star Wars film delivered quite a decent performance at the box office, reinforcing the enduring popularity of the Disney+ characters.

Even after the movie's theatrical run, the excitement around the Mandalorian universe remains strong, and Disney and LEGO are keeping the momentum going with a fresh new release next month. Disney officially released the D23 2026 schedule, confirming that a previously unannounced LEGO Star Wars: The Mandalorian animated special will receive an early screening at the event on August 15 at 10:00 a.m. at the Hyperion Stage.

Attendees will enjoy the first look at this new animated adventure "filled with iconic characters, unexpected laughs, and action-packed fun:"

"Experience a special screening of an all-new LEGO Star Wars animated adventure filled with iconic characters, unexpected laughs, and action-packed fun. Perfect for Star Wars and LEGO fans of all ages! More details to come."

Similar to previous releases, this is likely a one-off animated adventure focused on Din Djarin and Grogu, evoking the strong chemistry of the two Star Wars characters but in LEGO form.

LEGO

This isn't the only project that Din Djarin will return to. The famed Mandalorian is already confirmed to make a comeback in Ashes of the Empire, the 8th set of the Star Wars: Unlimited trading card game, later this month on Friday, July 17.

The upcoming LEGO The Mandalorian special is quite fitting, reinforcing the strong partnership between LEGO and Star Wars, as evidenced by the long history of animated shorts and specials. Some of the specials include LEGO Star Wars: The Holiday Special, LEGO Star Wars: Terrifying Tales, and most recently, LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy - Pieces of the Past.

Disney's D23 event in 2026 is confirmed to take place from August 14 to 16 at the Anaheim Convention Center in Anaheim, California. It will include over 50 star-studded panels and presentations, where Disney and Lucasfilm often drop big news about their upcoming releases.

Why LEGO Has the Chance To Create Something Special With The Mandalorian

Star Wars

LEGO has a golden opportunity to create something truly special and meaningful with The Mandalorian's upcoming on-screen brick-form release.

LEGO is best known for taking serious source material and reframing it in a playful tone without losing the story's emotional core.

With a story centered on heartfelt father-son moments between Din Djarin and Grogu, it has the potential to create meaningful moments while still adding humor and meta jokes that keep the story fresh for both new and longtime fans.

From iconic ships like the Razor Crest to compelling locations, The Mandalorian universe clearly has built-in LEGO play potential, packed with elements that translate beautifully into bricks. More so, Grogu is a LEGO superstar, and the special could lean into his mischief for comedic scenes, similar to what the live-action movie and show do so well.

Given that LEGO specials are not usually part of Star Wars canon, this upcoming MandoVerse special creates many exciting storytelling opportunities, giving the LEGO space more avenues to celebrate the franchise without needing to advance the main timeline or compete with the previously released live-action movie.