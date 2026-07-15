Disney+ Announces Its 4th Star Wars Release Of 2026 (And It's a Surprising Entry)

Disney+ revealed another Star Wars project in 2026, and it's a surprise entry that reunites two major MandoVerse characters. 2026 is a big year for Star Wars because it marks the franchise's return to the big screen with the arrival of The Mandalorian and Grogu, the first film released in theaters since 2019's Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. On the streaming front, Star Wars made headlines with the release of Maul: Shadow Lord, and the franchise is expected to do it all over again with the imminent premiere of an anime series, Star Wars: Visions Presents: The Ninth Jedi.

Disney+ confirmed the release of LEGO Star Wars: The Mandalorian on September 2, making it the fourth Star Wars project to be released in 2026.

The upcoming LEGO special is a family-friendly (non-canon) adventure that reunites Din Djarin and Grogu for brick-built action, hilarious moments, and heartfelt scenes expected to celebrate stories and characters from all three seasons of The Mandalorian.

Alongside the announcement, Disney+ released a stunning new poster that recreates the first meeting between Din Djarin and Grogu from The Mandalorian Season 1, with a tagline saying, "Some heroes just click."

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Interestingly, this same LEGO Star Wars special will be released sooner than expected before its arrival on Disney+.

Disney and Lucasfilm confirmed in a separate announcement that the LEGO Star Wars: The Mandalorian will be screened exclusively for attendees of D23 Expo 2026 on August 15 at 10:00 a.m. at the Hyperion Stage.

"Experience a special screening of an all-new LEGO Star Wars animated adventure filled with iconic characters, unexpected laughs, and action-packed fun. Perfect for Star Wars and LEGO fans of all ages! More details to come."

The surprise LEGO Mandalorian entry joins a long list of Star Wars specials in brick-built form, including LEGO Star Wars: The Holiday Special and LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy - Pieces of the Past.

Every Major Star Wars Release In 2026 (So Far)

Maul: Shadow Lord

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Release Date: April 6, 2026

Maul: Shadow Lord serves as a continuation of Star Wars: The Clone Wars from the perspective of Maul. The series explores the aftermath of Maul's escape from Ahsoka Tano, following him as he seeks revenge against the Empire and Emperor Palpatine while rebuilding his criminal empire on the planet Janix.

Serving as a bridge between the animated shows (Clone Wars and Rebels) and the original trilogy period, Maul: Shadow Lord's deep exploration of Maul allows viewers to see him in a whole new light, not as a rage-fueled Sith remnant, but as a calculating crime lord forging his own path.

The series also touched on the morally complex mentor-mentee dynamic between Maul and Devon Izara, a Jedi Padawan who is being pulled toward the dark side and being positioned as Maul's secret weapon against the Empire.

Following Season 1's release and the finale that changed everything due to Darth Vader's surprise appearance, Maul: Shadow Lord is already confirmed for a Season 2, further exploring the dynamic between Maul and Devon and the continued rise of the Empire.

The Mandalorian and Grogu (soon on Disney+)

Lucasfilm

Release Date: May 22, 2026

The Mandalorian and Grogu served as the first big-screen adventure of Din Djarin and Grogu, expanding their story as they work for the New Republic in their efforts to eliminate Imperial remnants across the galaxy.

While nothing particularly game-changing happened in The Mandalorian and Grogu, it still delivered a fun, back-to-basics Star Wars adventure accessible to new and returning fans. It is widely seen as a welcome reset and palate cleanser for the franchise as it moves forward with new movies, starting with 2027's Star Wars: Starfighter.

The Pedro Pascal-led film is already confirmed for digital release starting on July 21, and this news strongly suggests its Disney+ release will arrive soon, allowing subscribers to rewatch or experience The Mandalorian and Grogu for the first time.

Star Wars: Visions Presents: The Ninth Jedi

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Release Date: August 5, 2026

Star Wars: Visions Presents: The Ninth Jedi serves as a continuation of the shorts of the same name from Star Wars Visions. It is the first project under the new Visions Presents banner, which expands the popular shorts from the anthology series into a full limited series.

It continues the story of Lah Kara and her ragtag group of allies as they advance their quest to find worthy Jedi who can help restore order in the galaxy. The story dives deeper into unique Star Wars lore, such as altering the rules of the lightsaber mythology, while tackling themes of hope and legacy.

The Ninth Jedi is a perfect fit for the 2026 Disney+ Star Wars slate since it offers something unique from the live-action projects and animation shows.