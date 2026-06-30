Disney+ Celebrates The Mandalorian & Grogu Movie's Incoming Streaming Debut: 'Get Ready'

Disney+ revealed an online promotion for The Mandalorian and Grogu, celebrating the Star Wars film's theatrical run ahead of its eventual streaming debut. The Mandalorian and Grogu had a wide theatrical release on May 22, and the film has been in theaters for over a month. While the box office performance of the latest Star Wars movie has been underwhelming, it still achieved notable feats, including surpassing Marvel Studios' greatest domestic box-office failure. While The Mandalorian and Grogu fell short of their box office goal, fans are already looking ahead of a rewatch at the comfort of their homes ahead of the movie's Disney+ debut.

A new Disney+ advertisement (spotted by Mandoverse Updates) for The Mandalorian and Grogu emerged online with a caption that reads, "Get ready for The Mandalorian and Grogu in cinemas now," prompting viewers to watch episodes of The Mandalorian to prepare for the 2026 Star Wars movie.

Disney+

This ad from Disney effectively keeps The Mandalorian franchise top of mind for subscribers, drives viewers to see The Mandalorian and Grogu in theaters, and builds anticipation for its eventual streaming premiere on Disney+.

Disney has a perfect post-pandemic windowing strategy tied to the movie's performance in theaters. Stronger performers receive longer theatrical exclusivity and extended home entertainment windows, while mid-tier or underperformers get accelerated PVOD releases and Disney+ dates to shift revenue to home platforms.

Lilo & Stitch enjoyed a successful box office run, breaking records held by notable movies like Avengers: Endgame and Top Gun: Maverick. This resulted in a longer theatrical run, with a digital release 60 days later, on July 22, 2025. It later premiered on Disney+ on September 3, 2-25, 103 days after its impressive theatrical run.

Lilo & Stitch Theatrical release: May 23, 2025 Digital release: July 22, 2025 (60 days after theatrical) Streaming release: September 3, 2025 (103 days after theatrical)



The same could be said for Zootopia 2. The record-breaking sequel was released digitally on January 27, 2026, 62 days after its theatrical run, and had its streaming debut on Disney+ on March 11, 105 days later.

Zootopia 2 Theatrical release: November 26, 2025 Digital release: January 27, 2026 (62 days after theatrical) Streaming release: March 11, 2026 (105 days after theatrical)



For underperforming entries like Tron: Ares and Hoppers, they both receive shorter gaps after theatrical releases, specifically the accelerated 53-day PVOD and 89-day Disney+ windows.

Tron: Ares Theatrical release: October 10, 2025 Digital release: December 2, 2025 (53 days after theatrical) Streaming release: January 7, 2026 (89 days after theatrical)

Hoppers Theatrical release: March 6, 2026 Digital release: April 28, 2026 (53 days after theatrical) Streaming release: June 3, 2026 (89 days after theatrical)



As the pattern suggests, PVOD windows cluster tightly around 53-62 days after theatrical. Meanwhile, Disney+ windows fall around the 89-105 day mark. The shorter end consistenly applies to films that were not considered massive theatrical standouts, while stronger performers get the longer end, as it symbolizes preserving theatrical runs to sustain momentum.

For The Mandalorian and Grogu, given the film's clear underperformance at the box office, Disney is highly likely to give it the shorter-window playbook used for Tron: Ares and Hoppers rather than the longer one for animated hits.

Given its May 22 theatrical release, The Mandalorian and Grogu's PVOD release could happen on July 14, aligning with the 53-day gap based on Tron: Ares and Hoppers' respective windows. As for its Disney+ premiere, it could happen on August 19, exactly 89 days after its theatrical release, mirroring the Tron and Hoppers formula. The fact that August 19 falls on a Wednesday is a bonus, as new movies usually premiere on the platform that day.

There is still a chance that Disney could stretch toward the longer end to protect Star Wars' brand perception, possibly eyeing a late-July PVOD release and mid-to-late September on Disney+. It's worth noting that all of this is a prediction, and nothing concrete has been announced for The Mandalorian and Grogu's home release.

Why a Shorter Home Release Gap Works for The Mandalorian and Grogu

Disney+

Disney's post-theatrical strategy for its films has become notable for its data-driven, performance-tiered approach.

A shorter PVOD-and-Disney+ release gap actually works well for The Mandalorian and Grogu because it confronts the harsh reality of its theatrical performance while still capitalizing on the franchise's inherent strengths as a Disney+ original.

A shorter 53-day PVOD window allows Disney to capture revenue from purchases and rentals while also boosting interest in the film as viewers' mindsets shift from theatrical to home viewing. A delay would risk diminishing returns and potentially losing hype as its momentum gets derailed.

Disney+ clearly knows what they are doing by connecting the film directly to The Mandalorian series. An 89-day Disney+ premiere on August 19 already creates seamless continuity, positioning The Mandalorian and Grogu as a fresh, high-profile content that reinforces the strong foundation of the Mandalorian universe.

Shorter windows have already proven to help similar underperforming titles find a second lease of life on streaming, and Disney hopes that it will be strong enough to build momentum for The Mandalorian and Grogu as it seeks to write a new chapter on the big screen.