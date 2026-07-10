Disney+ revealed a historic binge release for a highly anticipated limited anime series. Star Wars generally favors weekly drops for ongoing live-action shows to build hype and encourage weekly discussion on social media, as seen in shows like The Mandalorian, Ahsoka, and The Book of Boba Fett. However, not every Star Wars project fits that mold, as Disney+ opted for full-season binge releases for anthology-style shows like Star Wars: Visions and the Tales anthology shows.

Star Wars' binge release model will reach a new level with Star Wars: Visions Presents - The Ninth Jedi, the first entry under the expanded Visions Presents banner. Unlike other live-action shows, this eight-episode limited anime series drops all episodes simultaneously on August 5.

Star Wars: Visions Presents - The Ninth Jedi is the 7th binge release from Star Wars, joining Tales of the Jedi, Tales of the Empire, Tales of the Underworld, LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy: Pieces of the Past, Young Jedi Adventures Season 3, and the first three seasons of Star Wars: Visions. Historically, it'll mark the first time ever that at least 8 episodes of an episodic Disney+ Original Star Wars series drop all at once on the streamer.

As the seventh binge-style release, this marks a pattern for Lucasfilm and Disney+ as they embrace a full-drop model for anthology shows, prioritizing creative freedom and viewer immersion.

Upcoming Star Wars Disney+ Shows - And Their Expected Release Schedules

Ahsoka Season 2

Lucasfilm

Expected Release Method: Weekly

Given the high-stakes plot of Ahsoka Season 2, it is widely expected that the Rosario Dawson-led series will have a weekly rollout to fuel fan discussion and theories and maintain its strong momentum, similar to Season 1.

The show's sophomore run will be filled with mystery and interconnected character arcs as Admiral Thrawn returns to the main galaxy. The plot requires careful placement to maximize tension, revelations, and emotional weight, anchored by the various twists and turns.

Ahsoka Season 2 is expected to be released on Disney+ in early 2027.

Maul – Shadow Lord Season 2

Lucasfilm

Expected Release Method: Weekly (But With Multiple Episodes)

Maul – Shadow Lord surprised everyone this year by becoming one of the best animated Star Wars shows. Anchored by its smart two-episode-a-week release method, Maul – Shadow Lord Season 1 thrived with the perfect blend of story arc and cliffhangers that kept fans watching until the finale.

Given the success of Season 1, the show's sophomore run is also expected to continue the weekly release format, with two episodes per week. The hybrid model of releasing a pair of episodes weekly sustains weekly discussion while allowing richer arcs to unfold without the full commitment of a binge or the slow burn of weekly episodes.

Untitled Disney+ Series

Star Wars

Expected Release Method: Weekly

In April 2025, Variety reported that a new Star Wars series on Disney+ was in development from Lost co-showrunner Carlton Cuse and his son, Nick Cuse.

No other details have emerged about the series, but some speculate it will fall under the live-action umbrella, meaning it is highly likely to have a weekly release schedule.

Tales of... (Speculated)

Lucasfilm

Expected Release Method: Binge

Previous Tales entries (Tales of the Jedi, Tales of the Empire, Tales of the Underworld) all dropped their full short seasons at once, meaning that another entry under this umbrella would likely have the same all-at-once model that suits the anthology format perfectly.

It's worth noting that a new installment for Tales has yet to be announced, so fans are in wait-and-see mode for new stories.

The Mandalorian Season 4 (Speculated)

Lucasfilm

Expected Release Method: Weekly

The official state of The Mandalorian Season 4 is still unclear, especially after the high-profile release of The Mandalorian and Grogu movie earlier this year.

While some reports claimed that Season 4 was replaced by the movie, a potential fourth season could still embrace the usual weekly format that defined The Mandalorian's previous seasons. That model proved successful as weekly drops built massive cultural buzz and turned each installment into a shared viewing event.

Star Wars: Visions Presents - The Ninth Jedi expands the 2021 Visions short of the same name, following Lah Kara as he searches for worthy Jedi to stand against a rising warlord in a galaxy many years after the Skywalker Saga. The Ninth Jedi is already poised to stand out from other Star Wars projects due to its exploration of a major lightsaber rule change and the confirmed return of the Darksaber.

Anime-style Visions projects thrive on complete story arcs, and their longer-form storytelling requires a binge release to preserve narrative momentum, emotional payoff, and artistic vision without unnecessary interruptions. The Ninth Jedi benefits from this model, allowing viewers to experience Kara's journey in a cohesive sweep while preserving the story's integrity.