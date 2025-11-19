Star Wars Announces Final Disney+ Release of 2025

Star Wars officially announced the franchise's final Disney+ release for 2025. While Star Wars had no major big-screen release, Lucasfilm and Disney still had a big 2025 due to a series of small-screen shows that further defined the franchise, which includes the final episodes of Skeleton Crew and the worldwide release of Andor Season 2 and Star Wars: Visions Season 3. This is in addition to the grand return of Star Wars Celebration in Tokyo, Japan, in April 2025.

Although fans are already looking ahead to 2026 due to the looming arrival of The Mandalorian and Grogu in theaters, Star Wars previously announced the last-minute delay of another Disney+ series for 2025: Young Jedi Adventures Season 3. Initially slated for a fall release, the series was further pushed back, landing a winter premiere date.

Star Wars released the first trailer for Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures Season 3, confirming that it will have a binge release on Disney+ on December 8, 2025. This show serves as the final Star Wars release on Disney+ for 2025.

Set during the High Republic era (aka the peak of the Jedi Knights' reign in the galaxy), Season 3 brings back most of the core Jedi Younglings led by Kai Brightstar, Lys Solay, and Nubs as they continue to learn the ways of the Force from Master Yoda. Young Jedi Adventures is the 8th Star Wars show that received a Season 3.

The official trailer provides a sneak peek of what lies ahead for the Younglings, and they are confirmed to duke it out against a dangerous droidsmith named Rek Minuu. While a new villain is in the midst, the Younglings will find a new ally in the form of Dotti, a resilient business owner known for her droid-fixing skills.

Watch the full trailer below:

Alongside the trailer, Lucasfilm also unveiled a stunning new Young Jedi Adventures poster to drum up the hype for Season 3's release:

Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures Season 3 stars Ja'Siah Young, Juliet Donenfeld, Dee Bradley Baker, Emma Berman, Trey Murphy, and Gunnar Sizemore. Joining the cast of the latest season are Mason Wertheimer as Rek Minuu and April Winchell as Dotti.

Star Wars' Final Big Release in 2025 Sets Up Franchise's Biggest Year in 2026

The laid-back and kid-friendly nature of Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures is the perfect Star Wars series to binge while diehards wait for the franchise's major turnaround next year. The first two seasons of Young Jedi Adventures proved that it can stand out due to its simple yet compelling stories and serve as a solid sneak peek into what typically transpires during the High Republic era.

Ultimately, Young Jedi Adventures is the perfect show to remind longtime and new Star Wars fans what made the franchise great in the first place, showcasing young heroes using the Force for pure kindness while wielding lightsabers with impressive skill.

Meanwhile, 2026 is expected to be a big draw for fans of the galaxy far, far, away due to the highly anticipated arrival of The Mandalorian and Grogu (which also marks Star Wars' grand return to the big screen).

Aside from Din Djarin and Grogu's big screen adventure, 2026 will also bring back Ahsoka Season 2, continuing the Mandoverse's chapter by exploring the threat of Grand Admiral Thrawn and the New Republic's efforts in trying to stop him. The animated landscape will also undergo a massive shift with the addition of Maul: Shadow Lord to its lineup.