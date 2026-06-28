Disney+ Won't Release The MandoVerse's Next Chapter Until After 1 Historic Event

The next chapter in Disney+'s MandoVerse will not be released until another major Star Wars event releases. The MandoVerse has driven much of Star Wars' run on Disney+ since it began in 2019 with the original season of The Mandalorian. While almost a handful of series have added to that saga on Disney's streaming service, the franchise will go in another direction in the immediate future.

Star Wars will make Star Wars Visions Presents: The Ninth Jedi the next release for the franchise on Disney+ in Summer 2026. This series is a spin-off of the original animated Star Wars: Visions, which has run for three seasons on Disney+ since its September 2021 release.

While Star Wars: Visions is one of Star Wars' lower-rated shows, The Ninth Jedi was one of the most celebrated episodes during Visions' first season. This even led Star Wars to revisit the story for a second episode in Season 3, which picked up immediately after the events of The Ninth Jedi. This new project also becomes the first-ever Star Wars anime spin-off in franchise history.

With The Ninth Jedi being the next Star Wars release on Disney+, the studio will not continue with the next chapter in the MandoVerse, Ahsoka Season 2, until after this major event. Ahsoka Season 2's release was pushed to early 2027, meaning the show will go through a four-year release gap after Season 1, which premiered in August 2023.

The Ninth Jedi is set after the Skywalker Saga and uses new and innovative lightsaber mechanics, with the blade colors shifting based on the wielder's Force alignment. It also served as an unofficial backdoor pilot for more Star Wars projects, as the franchise continues with other movies in other corners of the universe, like Star Wars: Starfighter.

The Future of Star Wars' MandoVerse on Disney+

Lucasfilm

The future of the MandoVerse is uncertain after the release of The Mandalorian and Grogu in theaters, which was the first MandoVerse project not released on Disney+. While that movie continues to struggle in theaters financially, the question now lies in how this saga will continue in the streaming world.

As of writing, there are no other MandoVerse projects in development or production, with the last one being Ahsoka Season 2 when it debuts next year. Prospects for future MandoVerse projects are not looking optimistic right now.

It is unlikely that another season of The Mandalorian will be made, and unless Ahsoka performs incredibly well in Season 2, a third season for that show is no guarantee. There have also already been long gaps since the releases of The Book of Boba Fett and Skeleton Crew, even though some of those shows' stars expressed hope in coming back at some point.